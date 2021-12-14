Fans Go Crazy With Atlas Victory



Yesterday hundreds of fans of the Atlas Guadalajara Soccer Club came out on Sunday and Monday night in the capital of Jalisco to celebrate the now champion, who managed to beat Leon in a series of penalties. The players celebrated with their fans their second championship in their history with a parade that started at the Red Park and ended at the Niños Heroes traffic circle, in the company of thousands of fans. At 5:00 p.m. the bus carrying the new champions made its appearance and the madness was unleashed among the fans present. Once on the stage, all the players received a standing ovation, especially Camilo Vargas and striker Julio Furch, who took the microphone and only needed to shout "Champion" for the thousands of fans to start shouting with excitement.

They Gave Thanks In The Cathedral: Before starting the party with their fans and the parade through the streets of downtown Guadalajara, the team of the champion Atlas went to the Guadalajara Cathedral to attend the mass, with the victory in their hands as a witness of the goal achieved. Aldo Rocha led the Rojinegros group that arrived in the team bus to the Eucharistic ceremony, which was also attended by the mayor of Guadalajara, Pablo Lemmus, the sports president of the foxes, José Riestra, as well as Alejandro Irrarragorri, as the main head of Grupo Orlegi. During the mass, the directors gave thanks for the successful semester achieved by the team, showing the trophy as a witness of the goal reached. Outside, more than 1,500 Foxes fans were waiting for their heroes to cheer and sing for them as they left the stadium