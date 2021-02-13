Ice Skating on the Beach in Mexico

Puerto Vallarta is OPEN, and along with all the other fun things that we can do here such as water activities, parasailing, horseback riding, zip lining, or a trip to the zoo, now you can also ice skate on real ice right on the beach.

The attraction is called Iceland Beach, and for 150 pesos kids of all ages, that includes adult kids, get an hour of skate including skate rental. Skates are available in sizes from 16 to 30. Helmets and pads are also available, and yes, you do have to wear a mask.

And for those of you who have little or no skating experience, for a mere 50 pesos more you can get an assistant. They also allow “chair” skating for smaller kids to help them learn their balance on the ice. I have only been ice-skating once before, so I clung to the rail myself at first. But it didn’t take long to gain the confidence to venture slightly inward and on my own. As long as I stayed in motion it really wasn’t difficult to keep my balance, it was trickier when stopped or when going really slow.

Iceland Beach is located right next to the Sheraton on the public access beach, the address is Febronio Uribe 171. There is plenty of parking, but the road is under construction in front of Plaza Santa Maria, so you need to enter from Calle David Alfaro Siqueiros (the west side of the HSBC intersection.) They plan to remain at this location for a minimum of 3 months, and possibly up to a year. They are open every day from 9:00am to 11:00pm.

The public access beach also offers several beach restaurants and public restrooms, as well as water activities. After skating with friends and family, we all sat down for a nice lunch on the beach and were treated to a fantastic show of humpback whales slapping the water surface with their fins, tails, and bodies. We have already planned a return trip to ice skate on the beach, and this time I will bring binoculars.