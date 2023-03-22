Raicilla Event Held With Tourists And Residents

.

It was the presentation and tasting of the raicilla, a beverage that is taking off in Puerto Vallarta, this event represented a support and impulse to the producers of the region, for which the inauguration of the Festival of the Raicilla DamaJuana in its sixth edition took place”, said Councilwoman Sara Mosqueda Torres, when launching this event.



Accompanied by a large number of producers from several municipalities, as well as authorities of the same and a large audience that gathered in the esplanade of the Cuale Cultural Center, the mayor said that the raicilla does not compete with tequila or mezcal, it is a unique drink that dates back to 1700 and deserves all the recognition it is having in recent years, gaining ground in the taste of consumers.



“It is a beverage with denomination of origin in 16 municipalities of Jalisco and also in Bahía de Banderas, in our neighboring state, Nayarit, which is booming, it is thanks to the dedication of raicilleras families, who preserving the tradition and elaborating raicilla in an artisanal way, have achieved it,” he stressed.



He predicted a success to the event, in which the producers give first hand knowledge of their product. “We hope to be a driving force so that this year their sales and positioning, both within Mexico and abroad, increase considerably.

The presidium was formed by the regional coordinator of SEDECO in Puerto Vallarta, Estefanía Flores Baca; and the municipal trustee of Cabo Corrientes, Juan Manuel Rodríguez Santana.

According to data from the Institute of Statistical and Geographic Information (IIEG) of Jalisco, raicilla exports in 2022 increased more than 300 percent.