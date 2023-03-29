Seapal Vallarta Organizes A Great Race



The race was successfully carried out with great participation and enthusiasm of more than a thousand competitors, who took part in SEAPAL Vallarta’s XI Half Marathon and XII Athletic Race, the sports festival that closed with a flourish five days of activities in commemoration of World Water Day 2023.



In addition to being a sporting success, it was a race with a cause, in which 236,800 pesos were donated to the Vida Nueva shelter of the Municipal DIF, corresponding to the money collected from registrations, plus 70,000 pesos donated by the company Prisa, for the care of vulnerable children.



It was up to the general director of the institution, Jorge Castillo Núñez, to sound the starting signal for the first competitors in the vicinity of the Unidad Agustín Flores Contreras Sports Complex, which hosted the color, music and joy of this environmental-themed party.



Accompanied by the director of the Puerto Vallarta DIF System, José Roberto Ramos Vázquez, representing the president of the institution, María de Jesús López Delgado, Jorge Castillo highlighted the great participation and unprecedented collection in the 2023 edition of the competition.



“We thank all those who made it possible to reach this historic figure, that speaks of the confidence in the race, the great tradition we are creating and the example for the generations that are starting,” he said.



WINNERS



In the men’s half marathon, first place went to Israel Oropeza Vázquez from Tonalta with a time of 1 hour 05 minutes 59 seconds, Kenyan Ndege Stephen crossed the finish line in second place with a time of 1 hour 06 minutes 53 seconds, while third place went to Rubén Chávez Hernández with 1 hour 07 minutes 21 seconds.



Isabel Guadalupe Oropeza Vázquez, became the first woman to cross the finish line of the 21 kilometers with a time of 1 hour 15 minutes 01 seconds, Guadalupe Jazmín Aguilar was second with a time of 1 hour 15 minutes 36 seconds, closing the podium Mochama Lydiah Bosibori with 1 hour 23 minutes and 43 seconds.



In the 5 kilometers, men’s free category, first place went to Jonatan Germán Ortega with 15 minutes 38 seconds, Iván Ulises García Quintero with 15 minutes 47 seconds came in second place, and third place went to Humberto Meza with a time of 17 minutes 08 seconds.



In the same distance for women, Fanny Jaquelin Oropeza Vázquez won with a time of 15 minutes 39 seconds, beating Martha Nallely Navarro and Dulce Guadalupe Sánchez who registered 18 minutes 54 seconds and 20 minutes 39 seconds respectively.