

World Water Day, celebrated today, March 22nd, is a special occasion for all living beings on the planet. This celebration was established thanks to the United Nations (UN), as since 1992, they have been advocating to raise awareness about the care of water resources globally.



Although the United Nations recognized access to safe drinking water as an essential human right. This means that every person has the right to access sufficient, safe, acceptable, and affordable water for personal and domestic use without discrimination. Therefore, in addition to establishing World Water Day, the UN has promoted as one of its sustainable development goals to achieve universal, equitable, and affordable access to safe drinking water, as well as improving the quality of water consumed by reducing pollution.



SEPAL in Puerto Vallarta prepares a program of cultural activities every year that lasts for a week. This time it started last Thursday with the inauguration of a Drinking Water Plant on the Cuale River. Today, Friday, the Water Gala will take place at the Arcos del Malecón, featuring musical groups, representatives from hotels, and runway models. On Saturday, Kits will be distributed for the Race at the Isla Shopping Center from 10 am to 5 pm. On Sunday, March 24th, the Great Marathon and Recreational Race will take place starting at 7 am.



It is important to note that competitors for both Sunday's races should arrive 45 minutes before the start of the race at the assigned warm-up area.



World Water Day is an opportunity to become aware that on our planet, 2 billion people do not have access to safe drinking water or lack access to safely managed sanitation. That's why SEAPAL places great importance on this commemoration for all Vallarta residents.