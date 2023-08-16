Lighthouse View At Marea Punch



Offering respite from the heat and a chance to indulge in exquisite cocktails and contemporary cuisine. This establishment, with its picturesque setting and contemporary flair, provides the perfect space for an enjoyable dining experience.

Various occasions and excuses can lead one to Sticky Fingers – from a day of fishing, an afternoon stroll by the estuary, or a celebratory sports event with friends at the marina. The attentive staff at Sticky Fingers ensures that tourists revel in refreshing cocktails, a vibrant entertainment atmosphere, and delectable dishes.

Hailing from the region where the Sierra Madre Occidental meets the Pacific Ocean's coast, in the municipality of Atenquillo, Raicilla Monte Marea is a standout addition to Sticky Fingers' extensive menu. This distilled beverage, crafted from wild agaves, boasts a distinct character with a touch of light astringency, herbal and fruity aromas that awaken complex flavors. Domitila Anaya Topete, the master distiller, oversees the creation of small annual batches of Raicilla Monte Marea, which age in glass carafes for several months before distribution and sale. In recognition of its quality, Raicilla Monte Marea was awarded the Silver Medal at the 2022 Mexico Selection Alcoholic Beverages competition by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles.

Sticky Fingers' skilled bartenders and chefs provide an exceptional gastronomic experience, offering classic cocktails and refreshing concoctions. The favored raicilla at Sticky Fingers, Monte Marea, takes center stage in the delightful exclusive cocktail known as Marea Punch.

Marea Punch is composed of Raicilla Monte Marea and a blend of citrus juices – orange, grapefruit, and lemon – combined with sweet fruits like peach and honey pineapple. Marea Punch is a perfect antidote to the scorching summer heat of Vallarta; it's best enjoyed icy cold and pairs harmoniously with a side of sliced jicama and cucumber.

For lunch or dinner, the shrimp with coconut, a Sticky Fingers specialty, makes a fitting companion to Marea Punch. The breathtaking view of the Puerto Vallarta Lighthouse, accompanied by ambient music and gracious service, provide the perfect backdrop to savor Raicilla Monte Marea at Sticky Fingers.

Beyond the catch of the day, Sticky Fingers extends a diverse menu to visitors, encompassing grilled meats, chicken wings, and authentic tacos, burritos, and tostadas. Found at Popa 112-9 in the Marina Vallarta, Sticky Fingers welcomes guests from 9 in the morning until after midnight, offering both food and drink. Reservations can be made at +52 322 169 6334. Further information can be found on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sticky.fingers.pv/?locale=es_LA.