Bars and Nightclubs Closed in Nayarit



For the last two weeks the number of patients with covid in Nayarit has been increasing, without being able to stop it, for this reason health authorities decided to close bars and pubs in Nayarit, to stop the wave of infections that have been increasing. In the last 24 hours, the number of cases of coronavirus infection reached 296 positive cases, with seven new deaths as a result of the SARS COV-2 virus. The head of the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection, Benito Rodriguez Martinez, explained that until further notice will have to close nightclubs, bars and canteens, as well as mass events, patron saint festivals, political assemblies, parties, and celebrations with more than 50 people are canceled in their entirety.

Restaurants Will Close Earlier. With respect to restaurants that sell alcohol but whose forte is food, they are allowed to work until 9:00 pm and at 50% of their capacity, at the same capacity should operate businesses that only offer food, but these were extended the schedule until midnight. He clarified that they are waiting for the national guidelines to be imposed, which they will abide by and in turn, each state will have its own measures, therefore, Tuesday could continue to increase if the outbreak is not controlled. The beach area is still without restrictions. Gymnasiums should continue working at 70 percent of their capacity. Massive events, patron saint festivities, dances, commemorations are suspended