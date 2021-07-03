Chocolate and Mixology Festival at Café Des Artistes



Renowned Chef Thierry Blouet presented last Thursday a conference to the media, to announce the specials that will be presented in July. "For the 30th anniversary of Café Des Artistes we decided to make a program throughout this 2021, each month we offer a different festival with ingredients of the month and in July we have prepared a surprise dish that we have chosen, is a dish based on fresh mushrooms and we have brought the most expert chefs in cocktails and who have designed and created with their own style an excellent and very original cocktail".

It is important to note that these dishes appear on the menu. In addition to 6 very creative mixology creations, made with 100 percent Mexican distilled beverages. He also commented: "There will be a great variety of flavors such as Whiskies made with blue corn grains, gin with cilantro and epazote, something you probably haven't experienced, among other desserts," which were specially designed to combine with the cocktails. Another of the ingredients were tree barks. They are exclusive to Café Des Artistes, and were created for those who like something original and different". Definitely these mixologists and chefs have designed exquisite cocktails and desserts for lovers of good taste. Everyone is invited to come to the bar, and order any cocktail of their choice without having to stop by for dinner, if they wish. The bar is open from 6 to 11 p.m. and everyone is cordially invited. Also, Chef Thierry made an invitation to come to the bar and listen to the piano and violin music and order any of these dishes and cocktails.