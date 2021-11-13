Flavor Festival Kicks Off



This Friday the party of flavor began, the party of the 26th edition of the Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit International Gourmet Festival, which will be held from November 12 to 20, 2021. The kick-off was held at the spectacular Tierra Luna facilities of the Garza Blanca Hotel, where organizers, authorities, businessmen, special guests and the star chefs that are part of this year's sensational program of the famous event gathered. The event was headed by chefs Thierry Blouet, Heinz Reize and Roland Menetrey, who last night were splendid hosts to all their guests. Thus, once again Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit are graced with the arrival of a great cast of national and international guest chefs, who share their experience with the talented local chefs, in a 10-day event where . participating restaurant hosts a guest master chef to create a festival of their own, generating without a doubt, great opportunities to savor inspired world-class menus. Starting last night, the iconic chefs of the culinary arts from Mexico and around the world will present their creations and delicacies at all 28 participating restaurants.

GOURMET SAFARI One of the highlights will be the legendary Gourmet Safari, this Saturday, November 13, which is a memorable and entertaining experience, enjoying four partner restaurants at once. It is a tour with an exquisite dinner, champagne, selected wines and digestifs. Café des Artistes: hors d'oeuvre and starter. River Café Restaurant: first main course. Kaiser Maximilian: second main course. El Dorado: dessert and petit-four. The second Gourmet Safari will be in Punta Mita on Tuesday, November 16 at two locations, from Hector's Kitchen: hors d'oeuvre and appetizer / first main course to Tuna Blanca by Café des Artistes: second main course / dessert and petit-four". Also at Kaiser Maximilian, on Thursday, November 18 at the Vallarta Theater, will be the Chefs Talk Show 2021, an inspiring conversation with successful personalities of the International Gourmet scene.

Chef Carlos Gaytán, chef Ramsés Navarro, chef Thierry Blouet and other guest chefs will talk about gastronomic trends in the world, present their biography and give the key to their career success. And on Saturday 20th will be the Wine Party, with the participation of the best vineyards in Mexico and the world; an unmissable party where the best sommeliers gather to present and taste the best wines available from each participating vineyard, at the hotel Villa La Estancia in Riviera Nayarit.