No Way Jose’ Kicks off the Season with Holiday Costume Contests

No Way José! Restaurant/Bar welcomes you to La Zona Romantica on the south side of Puerto Vallarta at 5 de Febrero 260, just over the Vallarta street bridge on your left-hand-side heading south from the Malecon. Open Tuesday - Sunday, 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

Puerto Vallarta - México: With open arms - from afar. With smiling faces - under our masks. With all your NWJ! favorites returning for you to enjoy - in safe distances.

No Way José! returns to share our award-winning menu with our family of friends as we open our doors for Season 12 on Tuesday, October 27.

Join us on this night and enjoy the sexy sounds of Piel Canela and the classic NWJ! fiesta energy.

Open Tuesday through Sunday, 5pm to 11pm. Closed Mondays until December. *Reservations please*. We are operating observing government guidelines of 50% capacity on the Terrace so please reserve your space early using the webpage link below.

Put these 3 dates on your calendar!

- Tuesday, October 27 - We open our doors to Season 12!

- Saturday, October 31 - Annual Halloween Costume Contest - No purchase necessary - We take your photo - Upload to FB - the most LIKES wins a dinner for 2.

- Sunday, November 1 - Annual Catrina Costume Contest - join us for dinner and enjoy the sexy Piel Canela PV by Fernando Gonzalez. The Catrin & Catrina receiving the loudest applause by our family of friends wins a dinner for 2.

We're observing all COVID requirements, so space is limited. Make your reservations early and don't miss safely-distanced fun, delicious food & drink, sexy music, and the joy of being alive. Love Never Dies at No Way José!.