A Well Known Family Business In The Heart Of The Mountains Known As El Borrego B

He came here to PV in July of 1987. Leaving Los Angeles, Ca. Ortega decided he wanted to start his own restaurant. And that's just what he did.

With this small little family-owned business being on the side of the road going through mountains, 33 years later it has still not closed down. It is always open Mondays through Sundays from 8 in the morning to 5 in the afternoon.

With a small dream of owning a restaurant, it continues to grow with the help of one of Ortega’s sons, named Ernesto Holguín Pichardo.The mexican family owned restaurant offers Birria, Birria a la Plancha, Barbacoa, Barbacoa a la Plancha, Tacos de Birria, Tacos de barbacoa, and Quesadillas. The family always had a love for traditional Mexican style food.

The goal is to provide memorable service and a dining experience that is warm and welcoming to all.The inspiration for this food was from the Estado de Jalisco and Zacatecas. Owner Ernesto Holguín Pichardo said, “The objective is to attend to the customers, new and returning, the way my mother and father would have. We always try to continue a legacy here at the restaurant.”

The location for this amazing Family Owned restaurant is Carretera Guadalajara Tepic km 187; Santa Maria del Oro, Nayarit c.p 63830. Make sure the next time you are passing through to stop by and try homemade style Birria, Barbacoa, and Quesadillas.

And always remember, Buen Provecho!