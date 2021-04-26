The first spring tasting was recently held for the World Malbec Day with the most exclusive international brands at the Mozzamare restaurant of Marival Distinct in Nuevo Vallarta. Besides tasting a great variety of dishes, dressings, cheeses and sauces with exquisite flavor for the most demanding palates, the guests were delighted with the excellent combination of wines with different textures and aromas in an incomparable atmosphere and with the sunset as a backdrop.

The event was attended by important personalities as well as the socialites of Puerto Vallarta and the Riviera Nayarit. It must be pointed out that the event is the first one after the pandemic, and all the necessary measures imposed by the authorities were taken to avoid any kind of agglomerations or to avoid the risk of contagion, in this way the people who attended were in a safe and healthy environment and the event was a complete success.

The event was mostly attended by foreigners of different nationalities, mainly North Americans and Canadians who enjoy this type of socializing. The guests commented to Vallarta Today about having experienced a great variety of wines of excellent quality, and an extensive international gourmet in the style of what the Riviera Nayarit offers, which is uniquely varied with an incomparable flavor.

Upon arrival the guests received a wine glass with the image of the event's seal in their hands so they could taste all kinds of wines from the different wineries that attended the event, which was executed in a safe and hygienic manner. The event included the most selective and best chefs of the Riviera Nayarit and Punta de Mita, who pampered the guests with all kinds of cravings and combinations of different dishes, which pleased and satisfied the attendees. This wine tasting will be the beginning of many more that will be released over time inspiring many smiles and thanks.