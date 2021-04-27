San Sebastian Will Host the 50 Best Chefs in the World

This great event will strengthen the tourism promotion of this magical town. The Director of Regional Tourism Development of the State of Jalisco, Willealdo Saavedra Gonzalez, congratulated the owners of the Nebulosa Project, Salvador Galindo and Marcos Galindo, their executive chef, Nicolas Cano, as well as Carlos Elizondo and Consuelo in the coordination of the project. As a special guest, Chef Gerardo Vazquez Lugo, chef owner of Nicos restaurant in CDMX, and included in the most prestigious list of the 50 best Latam, will be the chef who will close this unique program in December.

The chef shared with all present the program, the extraordinarity of the project, his excitement to participate, as well as cooking with ingredients from the Sierra. In his words, what makes this program unique is how each participating chef, with their completely different personalities, will turn each dinner into an unforgettable experience, with the common nexus of Sierra Madre ingredients and the incomparable setting of the Nebulosa garden. Each dinner will be a one-on-one collaboration between a chef belonging to the famed 50 best list, or a nationally or internationally renowned chef, and executive chef Nicolás Cano. The pairing dinners will be prepared with local ingredients, introducing us to the diversity of the Sierra Madre Occidental and a unique gastronomic proposal accompanied by the knowledge and creativity of each chef indicated. The pairing will be in charge of the world-renowned Martín Kovar, who will create unique cocktails for each dish. This event will begin next May 8th, and will continue throughout the year to December 4th.