Festival Of Craft Beer: A Family Event



The global growth of craft beer has been explosive, leading to diverse combinations, proportions, and blends of fermented barley malt, wheat, or rye, infused with spices, herbs, or fruits in Mexico. The outcome: innovative products with character that captivate consumers' tastes.

The origins of beer trace back to Sumeria and Egypt. German monks in Bavaria were the pioneers in its manufacturing. By adding hops, a plant with the same name, they discovered the bitter effect that would become the signature of this spirited beverage. Its fundamental elements are malt, yeast, hops, and water. In Mexican territory, the first brewery was established in 1810. American beer journalist Michael Jackson contributed local classifications and beer types through his travels worldwide. This laid the foundation for the modern classification of beer styles.

What you can experience at the 6th Brewmasters Craft Beer Festival, taking place on November 18th and 19th at Hidalgo Park, just a few steps from the beginning of the boardwalk in Vallarta. Ten Mexican breweries from north to south will be participating, hailing from Baja California, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Guadalajara, Quintana Roo, and of course, Puerto Vallarta. Over 50 beer styles and flavors will be showcased, catering to various tastes and palates based on their origins: clear, amber, dark, red, fizzy—truly a beer enthusiast's delight. With beer workshops, free entry, and suitable for the entire family.

This and more from noon until 11 PM, where the display, tasting, and pairing experiences are simply irresistible. Eight local restaurants will participate in the gastronomy section, offering a range of options from seafood, aguachiles, tacos, pizzas, grilled meats, a variety of desserts, and other culinary delights.

For those inclined towards agave spirits, there will be mixology featuring mezcal, raicilla, and tequila. Additionally, an invited bar from Quebec, CA, will present craft brands of gin, whiskey, vodka, and rum. And of course, live music throughout the weekend—rock, Latin, hip-hop, cumbia, techno, and hits from the 70s and 80s, delivered by eight DJs to set the ambiance for dance and enjoyment. There will also be raffles and prizes—everyone is encouraged to participate!

Lastly, it's worth noting that the creative experimentation by craft brewers, utilizing additional elements to enrich or create bold, casual, or sophisticated flavors, allows refreshing delight for those who have embraced beer as their virtuous drink. Not everything crafted is intense and heavy—here, the focus is on flavor.