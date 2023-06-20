Flavors And Tunes At Brando's Bar: A Taste Of Puerto Vallarta



Brando's Bar, a traditional restaurant and bar nestled in Marina Puerto Vallarta, beckons patrons with its diverse menu of international cuisine and an extensive selection of refreshing beverages. Tourists, visitors, and local residents of Puerto Vallarta flock to Brando's for its welcoming ambiance, live music, Mexican Fiesta, and, above all, the attentive service provided by the entire team of waiters, chefs, and bartenders.

Bren Isaí XXX Santos is one of the talented bartenders at Brando's. Following in his father's footsteps, Bren found inspiration in his dedicated bartender dad. He embarked on his career by assisting his father at private events and celebrations where his dad worked as a skilled barman. Bren's favorite celebrity is the former Swedish footballer, Zlatan Ibrahimović, and he would love to craft a Mezcalita cocktail for him.

The Mezcalita cocktail prepared by Bren is a refreshing drink reminiscent of a margarita. With a Mezcal Nanakutzi base, it's infused with a touch of orange juice, orange liqueur, sugar, and a hint of lemon. Adorned with a sprinkle of Tajín and salt, a slice of lemon or orange, and garnished with fresh mint leaves, this cocktail pairs perfectly with a juicy steak.

Alan Alexis Gómez Menéndez is the talented chef at Brando's, who began his culinary journey as a dishwasher at a neighboring restaurant. Through hard work and perseverance, Alan gradually climbed the ranks, gaining valuable experience along the way. Now, as a chef at Brando's, his favorite celebrity is the renowned Mexican regional music singer, José Alfredo Olivas Rojas, specializing in Sonoran-style band music. Olivas embarked on his musical career at the tender age of 9.

If given the chance, Alexis would prepare one of his favorite dishes at Brando's for Alfredito Olivas: bacon-wrapped cheese-stuffed shrimp, known as "camarones momia." The bacon adds a delightful crunch, while the cheese melts, creating a perfect harmony of flavors. The camarones momia are accompanied by rice and condiments and are best enjoyed with a glass of excellent Tequila Bonanza, crafted in the state of Jalisco.

Brando's Restaurant Bar welcomes guests for lunch starting at 12:30 pm and dinner from 6 pm until 11 pm. Throughout the day, visitors can savor a wide range of beverages and snacks, while enjoying live music and a festive atmosphere. Located on Popa Street, Local 11, Dock J, Marina Vallarta, Puerto Vallarta, Brando's is the ideal spot to indulge in culinary delights. For reservations, please call 322-209-105.