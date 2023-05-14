Log in
Make your business grow and recognize in our directory system

Welcome to VallartaToday, the newspaper of the bay! We are excited to introduce our new local directory system, designed to promote and showcase local businesses, small-medium enterprises, and individual professionals.

Our directory system is the perfect platform for companies and individuals looking to increase their online visibility and reach more customers. With a variety of features and benefits, our directory system makes it easy for you to showcase your business profile and attract new customers.

Key Features

Feature 1 Icon

Manage your business profile

Feature 2 Icon

Add coupons to offer discounts and promotions to customers

Feature 3 Icon

Add videos and images to showcase your products or services

Feature 4 Icon

Get reviews from VallartaToday readers, and your customers

Feature 5 Icon

Add offers to attract new customers

Feature 6 Icon

Add your work team to post in your business profile

Feature 7 Icon

Contact form and WhatsApp to reach more potential customers

Feature 8 Icon

Add videos and images to showcase your products or services

Feature 9 Icon

Show your location on a map for easy directions

Feature 10 Icon

Add your website address to get more traffic your online store or website

Feature 11 Icon

Attach files to provide more information about your business and products

Feature 12 Icon

Add your social media links to increase your online prescence

Feature 13 Icon

Custom tab to use for your own convenience

We offer four different packages to meet the needs of all users: Free, Bronze, Silver, and Gold. Each package includes a range of features, with higher tiers offering more benefits to help you promote your business effectively.

Price per package

Register now and take the first step towards reaching new customers and growing your business.

Our user-friendly platform makes it easy to create and manage your business profile, and our team is always on hand to help you with any questions or support you may need.

