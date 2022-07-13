Vallarta Hosts The Utmb World Series

This international sporting event will take place from October 28th to 30th in this city



Puerto Vallarta, considered one of the most important tourist destinations for its exceptional natural beauty, was chosen as the official venue for one of the most emblematic international sporting events: the UTMB World Series, which will bring together the best of trail running races from October 28th to 30th.

In 2022, Puerto Vallarta Mexico by UTMB will be held in this tourist destination, where runners from all over the world will be able to participate in order to earn the necessary "Running Stones" and be able to access the UTMB Mont-Blanc draw starting in 2023, now known as UTMB World Series Finals; which takes place in France, Italy and Switzerland.

FOR THE FIRST TIME

The arrival of this event is very important for Puerto Vallarta, since it is the first time in history that a city in Mexico is part of such an iconic meeting for the international ultramarathon community.

Puerto Vallarta will be the only venue in Latin America and together with the United States (Western States 100-Mile Endurance Run), will be the only official UTMB World Series events so far announced in the American continent.

Most of the distances run through the Sierra Madre Occidental; sacred place for the Wixárika cosmovision from where the inspiration for the design and name of each of the routes comes from: Wixárika (100 miles) means person of deep heart, Hikuri (100 km) or peyote is considered a teacher, they call him "the wise" and Nakawé (55 km), "mother water".

FINISH LINE, ON THE BEACH

Each one of the routes will start from different areas of Puerto Vallarta, however, the goal will be the beaches of this important tourist destination.

We at UTMB Group are delighted to welcome Puerto Vallarta Mexico by UTMB to our global UTMB World Series family," said Catherine Poletti, President of UTMB Group.

She added "Runners from all over the world will have the opportunity to experience an event with multiple types of landscapes, from breathtaking jungles to agave plantations through colonial towns and finishing in the beautiful bay of Puerto Vallarta, one of the largest in the world, 65 miles long".

He said that this will be an event connected to its own region, legacy and ancestral traditions and will contribute to the unique essence of the brand and the growth of the sport of trail running in Mexico, as well as the opportunity for the global community of the event to discover another culture.

VALLARTA, THE ONLY DESTINATION IN LATIN AMERICA

In turn, Luis Villaseñor, director of the Public Trust for Tourism Promotion and Publicity of Puerto Vallarta, said, "We are very excited about this event.

Puerto Vallarta, "we are very excited that this important international sporting event has chosen Puerto Vallarta as its official venue, being the only destination in Latin America where this race will take place, bringing together the most outstanding runners from different countries".

And he added: "This event will undoubtedly offer excellent benefits to the entire value chain of the port's tourism industry and will provide an exceptional image of the green pearl of the Mexican Pacific to the world".