Ink, Poem And Red



El Instituto Vallartense de Cultura, within the same framework of the anniversary celebrations, will hold a poetic dialogue between the poet from Zacatecas, María Eugenia Márquez Sánchez and the young poet from Vallarta, Raúl Gibrán, entitled "Tinta, Poema y Tinto", at the Ejidal Hall of the Municipal Delegation of Ixtapa, on Saturday, May 28, at 7:00 p.m. The poetic dialogue will be mediated by Professor Juan Manuel Gómez Encarnación, City Chronicler.



The event will include, in the first part, a tribute to the great bard of Zacatecas, Ramón López Velarde, author of the famous poem La Suave Patria. In the second half, the poets will delight the audience with readings of poems of their authorship.