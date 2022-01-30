Kass Smith In Concert Teatro Vallarta

Big Band Show will be presented this February 25 as a tribute to the greats. Benefit "Casa Esperanza" and receive a 20% Discount on tickets at Teatro Vallarta

This February 25th, the award winning singer, Kass Smith, who is recognized for his great interpretations, will be performing at the Teatro Vallarta, paying tribute to great international figures such as Frank Sinatra with the hit "Fly Me To The Moon” and Billy Joel, among others. Kassiano, will be on tour in this city, to continue his presentations throughout the Mexican Republic, South America and Europe, performing of internationally recognized artists. This concert will feature the special participation of his daughter: Tashara Smith, who will perform songs by Beyonce, with the song “Crazy For Love" as well as Kamali Smith, will perform Paul Anka And Frank Sinatra.

The concert will feature an impressive cast; 23 musicians, on stage, with dancers and the talented Venezuelan choreographer Jennifer Castro, that will make the concert a special night, fun, full of emotions and experiences with music to remember. This grandiose event will begin at 7:00 p.m.; "Big Band Show" is a concert for the whole family, presented by Kass Smith, also known as Kassiano, and will be presented at the Teatro Vallarta in Puerto Vallarta.

It is important to point out that part of the proceeds from the concert will benefit the women’s shelter, "Casa Esperanza". It is worth mentioning that the concerts of this renowned singer have as an objective to support a program called "Save an Angel", founded years ago in Talpa de Allende, to help these children with educational programs to provide them with a better future in their lives, something very important that the singer always considers when performing a concert. Tickets are available from now on, and to get a 20 percent discount, just log on to Vallarta www.teatrovallarta.com. So by attending the concert, people will not only enjoy an excellent evening, but also support this noble cause.