They Will Prohibit Charging Commissions For The Use Of Bank Cards.



The Chamber of Deputies approves a reform that prohibits commissions and extra charges for the use of Bank Cards to pay for products and services. This initiative contemplates modifications to the Federal Consumer Protection Law seeking to protect the economy of bank card users.



The bill was approved with a decree proposal adding article 7 Ter and amending article 127 of the Federal Consumer Protection Law to prohibit the charging of commissions, additional charges, or equivalents to consumers when using debit cards, credit cards, or physical resource disposal means as a payment method, announced the Chamber of Deputies on April 3rd. The Reform also aims to prohibit price changes for changing payment methods, something that will also contribute to a fairer buying and selling process.



Unfortunately, this is only an initiative circulating in the legislative chambers, as although it was unanimously approved in the Chamber of Deputies, it still requires approval from the Senate, so we will have to wait a little longer for these positive changes for the economy of Vallarta residents who use cards as a payment method for the consumption of products and services.



The Condusef points out that charging commissions for card payments violates the agreement established between businesses and financial institutions, as contracts stipulate that payment for the use of bank terminals should not affect the cost of goods and services.



We will await the resolutions of the Senate of the Republic, although for the moment, this is good news, as it will greatly help all Vallarta residents who use bank cards, as charges will be reduced and their economy will be further protected.