

In April 2024, leading technology companies unveiled their new smartphone models, marking a milestone in the evolution of the mobile industry. Among the highlights is the new Oppo Find X7 Ultra 2024 model, which offers an excellent quality panel with smoothness and visibility in any light condition. Additionally, it boasts outstanding performance in all types of tasks, games, and applications; in terms of cameras, it offers the best on the market with Hasselblad support at a price of $26,599.



On the other hand, Sky Li's company, Realme, surprised the market with its latest release, the Realme GT5 Pro 2024, featuring a variable refresh rate screen. It performs superbly, offering excellent resolution and brightness that stands out from the rest, and of course, in terms of power, it matches the other smartphones presented in this list, being the best of the best. This phone features a 6.78-inch Amoled panel, 1.5k resolution, and a variable refresh rate from 0.5 to 144 Hz. In addition to a maximum brightness rate of over 4500 nits, the processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8th generation 3 accompanied by 12 or 16 GB of RAM and 256 - 512 and up to 1 TB of internal storage, also with UFS 4.0 technology. In the camera department, there's a triple module with a 48-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, and a 50-megapixel telephoto with 6x optical zoom. This device also incorporates an enhanced biometric security system, using facial recognition and fingerprint technology more accurately than ever before, available in the market for $10,498.



Other brands such as Samsung didn't lag behind in the technological race, introducing the Galaxy S24 Ultra, a recently launched smartphone that we'll see topping sales charts this year. It features a deluxe, high-definition screen that adapts to users' needs in terms of portability and functionality. Additionally, it boasts a 5000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. Of course, this phone can already be found throughout Mexico at an approximate price of $39,999.



In the same context, OnePlus unveiled its new flagship, the GHI Elite OnePlus 12, known for its elegant design and premium materials. It offers a panel that boasts excellent quality technology, introducing it to smartphones. It also features Qualcomm's Premium chipset for top-notch power and performance for everyday applications and games. While its cameras might not be the best on the market, they compete very well and don't lag behind other brands, especially as they seem to implement more features every year, and of course, like the Oppo device, it will be under the wing of Hasselblad. Another highlight of the device is its autonomy, with one of the best in the High-End segment, at a modest price of $18,999. This device incorporates improved wireless charging technology and a high-fidelity audio system for an immersive multimedia experience.



Likewise, Apple launched its iPhone 15 Pro Max, which will undoubtedly be the best-selling device of 2024, offering top-of-the-line power and performance that even, in my opinion, surpasses the Snapdragon 8th generation 3, which surely won't sit well with connoisseurs. It's a device specially designed for photography enthusiasts, equipped with optimization that gives it one of the best autonomies on the market, so you don't have to worry about it. Additionally, for this new generation, we'll finally see the USB-C input, which will give you even more functions like reverse charging. This device features a 6.7-inch super retina XDR display with a resolution of 2532 by 1170 pixels. Plus, we'll see a variable refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz with a maximum brightness peak of up to 2000 nits. It's powered by the most potent Apple A17 Pro accompanied by 8GB of RAM and in versions of 256 - 512 and up to 1TB of internal storage. It's available for sale for only $23,999.