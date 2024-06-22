Thirteenth International AMPI Tourism Summit 2024



The International AMPI Tourism Summit is a significant event in the tourism and real estate sectors, organized by the Mexican Association of Real Estate Professionals (AMPI). This event takes place in Puerto Vallarta, one of Mexico's most attractive tourist destinations, and brings together real estate professionals, tourism experts, developers, investors, and public sector authorities. The primary goal of the International AMPI Tourism Summit is to promote the sustainable and competitive development of the tourism and real estate industries. Throughout the event, a series of conferences, workshops, and panel discussions address critical topics such as market trends, investment opportunities, the impact of technology on the sector, and public policies related to urban and tourism development. These spaces for dialogue and learning are essential for exchanging ideas and creating strategic alliances among participants.

Real estate agents from Puerto Vallarta and the region will have the opportunity to professionalize and network at the thirteenth edition of the International AMPI Tourism Summit 2024, which will take place from June 26 to 28 at the Puerto Vallarta International Convention Center. The event program includes keynote speeches, certifications, and presentations on the latest developments in Puerto Vallarta's dynamic real estate sector and the businesses derived from this important industry. Experts in their respective fields, both nationally and internationally, will also provide training on topics such as digital environments, artificial intelligence, and more.

The thirteenth edition of the International AMPI Tourism Summit 2024 expects the participation of at least 400 real estate professionals from Puerto Vallarta and the region. Puerto Vallarta, with its top-notch tourism infrastructure and natural charm, provides an ideal setting for this event. Attendees not only have the opportunity to acquire knowledge and stay updated on the latest industry trends but can also enjoy the region's beauty, making the Summit a comprehensive experience both professionally and personally. The choice of Puerto Vallarta as the venue reinforces the importance of this destination on the international tourism and real estate map.

In addition to academic and networking activities, the International AMPI Tourism Summit also includes trade exhibitions where companies can showcase their products and services, generating business opportunities and collaborations. This event is an excellent platform to display innovations and solutions that can drive the sector's growth and sustainability. In summary, the International AMPI Tourism Summit in Puerto Vallarta is a key event for professionals and companies looking to stay at the forefront of the dynamic tourism and real estate industries.