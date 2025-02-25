Dry Season 2025.

The Municipal Government of Puerto Vallarta proposes to store water for this period.
The dry season in Puerto Vallarta refers to the annual period in which bodies of water, such as rivers and lagoons, reach their lowest levels due to decreased rainfall. Historically, this phenomenon occurs during the driest and warmest months of the year.
Historical Data of the Dry Season in Puerto Vallarta
● Dry Season: Generally, the dry season in Puerto Vallarta runs from November to May, with minimal rainfall. During this period, it is common for rivers and lagoons to significantly reduce their flow.
● Annual Precipitation: According to historical data, the average annual rainfall in Puerto Vallarta is approximately 1,392 mm. Most of this rainfall is concentrated between June and October, representing about 93% of the annual total. Therefore, during the dry season, rainfall is scarce, contributing to drought.
● Drought Events: In recent years, Puerto Vallarta has experienced more intense periods of drought. For example, in 2024, historic low levels were reported in rivers and lagoons, some of which dried up completely. This phenomenon was attributed to the lack of rainfall and the increase in temperatures.
Factors that Contribute to Drought
● El Niño Phenomenon: This climatic phenomenon can alter rainfall patterns, resulting in drier seasons than usual.
● Climate Change: The increase in global temperatures can intensify the evaporation of water bodies and alter precipitation cycles.
● Deforestation and Urbanization: The reduction of green areas and the increase of impermeable surfaces can reduce the infiltration of water into the subsoil, affecting the recharge of aquifers.
Measures Adopted
In light of the intensity of the drought, local authorities have implemented campaigns to encourage responsible use of water and prevent its waste. In addition, efforts have been made to monitor the levels of water bodies and ensure adequate supply to the population.
The drought in Puerto Vallarta is a recurring phenomenon influenced by climatic and environmental factors. Understanding its historical patterns is essential to develop effective water management and conservation strategies in the region.
The Municipal Government's suggestion to conserve water in Puerto Vallarta during the severe drought period 2025 has good intentions, but may not be the smartest measure due to the presence of Dengue-transmitting mosquitoes, such as Aedes aegypti. Here I explain why:
- Risk of proliferation of Dengue mosquitoes
The call to store water can generate mosquito breeding grounds, since these insects lay their eggs in containers with stagnant water, such as buckets, drums, uncovered water tanks or puddles in yards. In a context where Dengue is a growing problem in Puerto Vallarta, storing water without control could aggravate the health crisis instead of helping.
- Why is the 2025 drought more severe?
This period of drought is more intense than in previous years for several reasons:
● El Niño phenomenon: It caused a warmer and drier year, affecting rainfall levels in 2024 and reducing water supply for 2025.
● Climate change: Higher temperatures accelerate evaporation from rivers and dams.
● Deforestation and urbanization: Less green areas and more concrete generate less water capture in the groundwater.
● Overexploitation of water: Increased demand due to urban and tourist growth in Puerto Vallarta.
What can be done instead of storing water without control?
● Use airtight tanks to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs.
● Reuse water efficiently (rainwater collection, night irrigation, reducing leaks).
● Keep patios and gardens clean, eliminating containers where water can accumulate.
● Fumigation and preventive campaigns to prevent mosquito proliferation.
Although conserving water is key during dry seasons, it is essential to do so without creating mosquito breeding grounds.