Danger From Aggressive Heat Waves In Puerto Vallarta



On May 10, a series of solar flares began, with the most powerful in recent years occurring on May 14. Scientists assure that their effects will take months to dissipate. Meanwhile, in Puerto Vallarta, the heat is becoming unbearable and even dangerous. At the same time, astronomical phenomena continue to occur, making May one of the most active months for outer space events. A solar flare, also known as a solar eruption or solar flare, is a sudden and very intense release of energy from the Sun's surface. These explosions are caused by changes in the Sun's magnetic fields, usually in active regions with sunspots.

Solar flares release a combination of electromagnetic radiation (ranging from radio waves to gamma rays) and energetic particles (mainly protons and electrons). These flares can be classified by their intensity into classes A, B, C, M, and X, with class X being the most powerful. Solar waves reached Earth starting May 10 and created a long-duration geomagnetic storm, reaching a G5 classification, the highest level seen since 2003. On May 14, 2024, the Sun emitted an X8.7 class solar flare, the largest of solar cycle 25.

Solar flares can cause interference with radio signals and high-frequency communication systems. This can affect aviation, maritime transport, and other services that rely on these communications. GPS signals may become inaccurate or completely unusable during an intense solar flare. Energetic particles can damage the electronic components of satellites, affecting their operation and, in extreme cases, rendering them unusable. Solar flares can induce geomagnetic currents on Earth's surface, which can cause overloads in power grids and potentially lead to widespread blackouts.

Astronauts on the International Space Station and other orbiting objects are exposed to higher levels of radiation during a solar flare. Even airplanes flying at high altitudes and on polar routes can experience increases in radiation, posing a risk to crew and passengers. On Earth, the atmosphere protects us from most of this radiation. However, people on high-altitude flights and polar routes may receive a higher dose of radiation.

Intense solar flares can cause auroras visible at lower latitudes than usual. These auroras, known as the northern lights in the northern hemisphere and the southern lights in the southern hemisphere, result from solar particles interacting with Earth's magnetic field. NASA reported that this geomagnetic storm was the strongest in the last two decades and produced one of the most intense aurora displays in 500 years. These events were triggered by large solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) that bombarded Earth with clouds of charged particles and magnetic fields. It is worth noting that the Sun goes through solar cycles every 11 years, a period during which its activity (such as solar flares and coronal mass ejections) increases and decreases. Currently, observations by specialized entities have shown that we are in a period of high solar activity, with the peak of the cycle expected to arrive in 2025.

To mitigate the effects of solar flares, constant monitoring of the Sun is carried out through solar observatories and specialized satellites. These monitors allow for the prediction of solar flares and the implementation of preventive measures, such as adjusting satellite orbits, rescheduling flights, and preparing power grids for possible disruptions. Solar flares are powerful natural phenomena with the capacity to significantly affect our technology and daily lives. However, with proper monitoring and preparation, many of their adverse effects can be mitigated.

The direct effects of a solar flare on human skin on Earth's surface are minimal due to the protection provided by the atmosphere. However, it is important to take some precautions in specific situations, such as during outdoor activities or air travel at high latitudes. Since Puerto Vallarta is a city where sunbathing and outdoor activities are common, precautions are necessary. Here are some preventive measures to care for your skin and reduce exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation and other potential indirect effects of a solar flare:

*Daily Sun Protection

Use Sunscreen: Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30, and reapply every two hours or after swimming or sweating.



Protective Clothing: Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and wide-brimmed hats to minimize direct sun exposure.



Sunglasses: Use sunglasses with UV protection to protect your eyes and the skin around them.



*UV Radiation Monitoring

Check the UV Index: Review the daily UV radiation index available from many weather services and plan outdoor activities accordingly.



Avoid Peak Sun Hours: Limit sun exposure between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., when UV radiation levels are highest.



*Precautions During Flights

High-Altitude and Polar Route Flights: Cabin crew and frequent passengers on high-altitude and polar route flights may be more exposed to elevated radiation levels during a solar flare. Airlines can adjust flight routes and altitudes in response to solar flare alerts to minimize exposure.



*Additional Skin Protection

Hydration: Keep skin hydrated using appropriate lotions or moisturizers.



Dermatological Check-ups: Have regular dermatological check-ups to detect any skin changes that may result from sun exposure.



*Education and Awareness

Stay Informed: Stay informed about current solar conditions and public health recommendations during significant solar events.



Technology and Apps: Use mobile apps and websites that provide alerts and advice on UV radiation and solar activity.



Context of Larger-Scale Protection



While Earth's atmosphere filters out most cosmic rays and harmful radiation from solar flares, the measures mentioned can help protect against indirect effects, such as increased UV radiation during intense solar events. Organizations responsible for space weather monitoring, like NASA and NOAA, provide alerts and forecasts that help mitigate the risks associated with solar activity.

By taking these precautions, you can minimize risks to your skin and overall health, both in daily life and in special situations, allowing you to enjoy the outdoors safely.