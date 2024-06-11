The First Rain Of The Season Has Arrived In Puerto Vallarta



Like a refreshing breeze that brings peace to nature, the first drops of the season’s rain arrived in Puerto Vallarta in the early hours of June 11, 2024. Because of this, the city’s streets, as well as the boardwalk and the beaches of the Bay, woke up wet with that characteristic smell of wet earth. It’s an experience that brings hope to the hot dynamics that Vallarta residents had to endure during the drought period.

While rain is possible any day of the year in most parts of the world, the climate in Puerto Vallarta tends to follow a regular pattern, with heavy rains from June to October, the warmest months. The rainy season also gifts us with magnificent thunderstorms at night. The rainy season spans from mid-June to the end of August, continuing with isolated rains until mid-October; it has an average annual precipitation of 1,417 millimeters. The prevailing winds are southwesterly, and there are no frosts.

Puerto Vallarta is the perfect place for tourists looking to escape to the sea and enjoy the beauty of Mexico without the luxurious atmosphere of a Los Cabos resort. This destination has managed to stay true to its small-town roots while offering all the amenities one could imagine, from elegant beachfront hotels to boutiques and a vibrant nightlife. People are also drawn to Puerto Vallarta for its beautiful landscapes of the Sierra Madre and Banderas Bay, as well as its subtropical climate that is simply perfect.

Since Puerto Vallarta is located at the same latitude as the Hawaiian Islands, its climate is very similar. Humidity is definitely a defining factor of Puerto Vallarta’s climate during part of the year. This region of Mexico is very humid between the months of June, July, August, and September, which is also its rainy season. However, thanks to the beautiful landscapes during this time of year, the low season can be as busy as the high season.

We invite everyone to enjoy the freshness of the seasonal rains and to take preventive measures with waterproofing for roofs, offering shelter to those in need, and taking precautions if the rains intensify. Puerto Vallarta is a kaleidoscope in its climate, shifting from paradise to incredible storms in an instant.