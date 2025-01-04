Beta Children.

The New Social Label for the Next Generation.
Each generation has been sociologically labeled with certain characteristics. Generations are given names and labels to identify groups of people born in certain time periods, highlighting the cultural, social, technological, and economic characteristics that shaped their childhood and youth. These labels allow for the analysis of how historical events and global trends influence the attitudes, values, and behaviors of each generation.
Reasons for labeling generations:
- Sociological and cultural study:
○ It helps sociologists, historians, and anthropologists study behavioral patterns in age groups.
○ It facilitates the analysis of how certain shared experiences (wars, technological advances, economic crises, etc.) shape people.
2. Collective identity:
○ Labels create a sense of belonging and community by connecting people with similar experiences.
○ They allow individuals to identify with the traits and challenges of their time.
3. Marketing and market research:
○ Companies use these names to understand consumer habits and tailor products and services to the preferences of each generation.
○ For example, Millennials (born between 1981 and 1996) are known for their affinity for technology and the consumption of experiences rather than material goods.
4. Change in values and technology:
○ Each generation faces new technologies and cultural changes that define their way of relating to the world.
○ For example, Baby Boomers experienced the rise of television, while Generation Z was born into a completely digital world.
Main generations named:
Generation Approximate years Key characteristics
Baby Boomers 1946-1964 Postwar, economic growth, traditional values.
Generation X 1965-1980 Independence, digital transition, beginning of globalization.
Millennials 1981-1996 Mobile technology, social media, focus on experiences.
Generation Z 1997-2012 Digital natives, social activism, diversity and inclusion.
Generation Alpha 2013-2024 Parenting with artificial intelligence, screens and virtual learning.
Children born around 2025 could be called Generation Beta, following the Greek alphabet, but this term is not yet officially confirmed. The name could reflect their adaptation to advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, robots and virtual reality.
Generational labels are useful tools to understand social transformations over time. They reflect the challenges and opportunities faced by new generations and allow us to anticipate how society will evolve. In the case of Puerto Vallarta, these labels also highlight the interaction between cultural roots and modernity, creating a balance between tradition and future.
The idea that children born in 2025 in Puerto Vallarta (or anywhere else in the world) will be known as “Beta Children” has no widely recognized cultural or historical origin, but instead seems to be related to modern concepts of technology and digital society.
What does “Beta” mean?
In technological terms, the term “Beta” is used to describe a testing phase in the development of a product, especially in software. Products at this stage are nearly complete, but are still being tested and fine-tuned before their official release.
In sociology, the term BETA does not have a specific, widely accepted meaning as a generational label or established concept. However, the term has been adopted in some modern contexts to describe processes of testing, transition, or social evolution.
Although the term BETA has no formal use in sociology, it can be interpreted as a symbol of testing and social transition. It describes generations or societies that are exploring new ways of existing, adapting to evolving environments. If applied to future generations, such as children born in 2025, it would reflect their role as pioneers in a world defined by rapid change, advanced technology, and social experimentation.
Possible reasons for calling them "Beta Children":
- Rapid technological advances:
○ Children born in 2025 will grow up surrounded by emerging technologies such as advanced artificial intelligence, augmented reality, domestic robots, and even brain-computer interfaces.
○ Their childhood could be seen as a testing phase for new forms of education, entertainment, and social interaction.
2. Transition between eras:
○ 2025 may mark a midpoint between Generation Alpha (born approximately since 2010) and future, yet-to-be-named generations.
○ “Beta Children” could be seen as experimental in terms of adapting to a digitalized world and preparing for the social, climatic, and technological changes to come
3. Exploration of new social models:
○ The year 2025 could also symbolize an era of testing for new forms of social, environmental, and economic organization, and children born in that context would be part of this transformation.
In a tourist city like Puerto Vallarta, known for combining tradition and modernity, this idea may have a special meaning:
● The “Beta Children” could represent the transition towards a more sustainable and technological future, while preserving the cultural roots of the region.
● They could also be seen as a key generation to address challenges such as climate change and responsible tourism development.
Although the term “Beta Children” has no official recognition, it is likely to reflect a modern cultural perception about children born in 2025 as part of a generation that will be pioneers in testing and adapting new technologies, social values and environmental solutions in a changing world. In the context of Puerto Vallarta, they could symbolize the mix between the traditional and the futuristic.