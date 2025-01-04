Don't Harm Your Health With Antiperspirant.

Constant Use of Chemicals Can Raise Specific Concerns.
Commercial deodorants, especially antiperspirants, can be potentially harmful to health due to certain chemical ingredients they contain. In a hot and humid climate like Puerto Vallarta, where sweating is more frequent, constant use of these products can raise specific concerns.
Questionable Ingredients in Commercial Deodorants:
- Aluminum Salts (Aluminum Chlorohydrate):
○ Used in antiperspirants to temporarily block pores and reduce sweating.
○ It has been suggested that aluminum can be absorbed through the skin and accumulate in the body, although studies have not confirmed a direct link to breast cancer or Alzheimer's.
○ In hot climates, overuse can lead to skin irritations.
2. Parabens:
○ Preservatives used to prevent bacterial growth in the product.
○ They have been associated with hormonal disruption by mimicking estrogen, which could affect hormonal balance.
3. Synthetic fragrances:
○ They contain phthalates, which can interfere with the endocrine system and cause allergic reactions in people with sensitive skin.
4. Alcohol:
○ Common in sprays and gels, it can dry out and irritate the skin, especially after shaving.
5. Triclosan:
○ An antibacterial agent that could contribute to the development of bacterial resistance.
Benefits of using more natural methods in Puerto Vallarta:
Using organic and natural products is healthier because they are made with natural ingredients, free of toxic chemicals such as parabens, phthalates and aluminum salts, which can alter hormonal balance, cause irritation or be absorbed by the body. In addition, these products allow the skin to breathe and perform natural functions such as sweating, promoting the elimination of toxins without blocking pores.
They are also usually biodegradable and environmentally friendly, which helps reduce pollution and promotes a more sustainable and balanced lifestyle.
- Avoid toxic chemicals:
○ Natural products, such as deodorants based on baking soda, coconut oil, or essential oils, do not contain potentially harmful substances.
2. Allow healthy sweating:
○ Sweat helps regulate body temperature and eliminate toxins. Blocking this process can be counterproductive to health.
3. Avoid irritation and allergies:
○ Natural ingredients are less likely to cause irritation, which is crucial in a humid environment where skin can be more sensitive.
4. Environmentally friendly:
○ Many natural products come in recyclable or reusable packaging, reducing plastic waste that plagues Puerto Vallarta, an eco-friendly tourist destination.
5. Accessible alternatives:
○ Ingredients such as apple cider vinegar, baking soda, and tea tree oil can be inexpensive and easy to source in the region.
Recommended natural options:
● Baking soda: Neutralizes pH and controls odors.
● Coconut oil: Has antimicrobial and moisturizing properties.
● Aloe vera: Softens and moisturizes while fighting bacteria.
● Bentonite clay: Absorbs toxins and helps clean pores.
● Essential oils (lavender, tea tree, lemon): Provide pleasant fragrances and antibacterial properties.
In Puerto Vallarta, where heat and humidity encourage sweating, opting for natural deodorants helps maintain a healthy balance without exposing the body to potentially harmful chemicals. In addition, these alternatives are more environmentally friendly, aligning with the ecological trend that predominates in this tourist destination.