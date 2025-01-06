Water Your Plants And Trees.

Help Nature with Love.
It is important to water plants and trees during the winter in Puerto Vallarta because, although the weather is cooler and there is less evaporation, this season also coincides with the dry season, when rainfall is scarce or non-existent.
Under these conditions, the soil can gradually lose moisture, affecting root development and the overall health of plants. In addition, many tropical trees and plants in the region continue to grow during the winter, so they need a constant supply of water to stay hydrated and nourished.
Watering them properly helps prevent water stress, strengthens their root systems and prepares them to bloom vigorously in the spring, thus keeping green spaces healthy and vibrant.
When dry branches appear on a healthy tree in Puerto Vallarta, it is important to act to maintain its health and aesthetics. Here are the recommended steps:
- Careful inspection:
○ Examine the tree to identify whether dead branches are isolated or if there are signs of pests, diseases or physical damage.
2. Pruning dead branches:
○ Use clean, sharp tools, such as pruning shears or saws, to cut dead branches at a clean angle and just above a healthy bud or node.
○ Pruning should be done on a dry day to minimize the risk of infection.
3. Remove pruning debris:
○ Remove cut branches from the area to prevent them from becoming a haven for insects or diseases that can affect the tree.
4. Check irrigation and nutrients:
○ Make sure the tree is receiving enough water, especially during the dry season.
○ Apply a balanced fertilizer or compost if necessary to strengthen it.
5. Monitor the tree:
○ Regularly observe the condition of the tree to detect if more dead branches appear or other problems that may require intervention.
6. Consult an expert if necessary:
○ If the problem persists or the tree shows signs of general decline, consider seeking the help of a local arborist or tree specialist.
Keeping the trees in good condition not only benefits the environment, but also contributes to the beauty and freshness of Puerto Vallarta. Loving Nature is synonymous with
happiness because one is part of nature and as such, it means that one maintains Self-Love every time one takes care of Nature.
The correct way to water the trees outside your house in Puerto Vallarta, considering its hot and humid climate during the summer and dry in winter, includes the following steps:
- Deep watering:
○ Make sure that the water reaches the deepest roots, as this encourages a strong root system. Water slowly so that the soil absorbs the water well without puddles.
2. Adequate frequency:
○ Dry season (winter): Water approximately 1-2 times per week.
○ Rainy season (summer): Reduce watering, as rain is usually sufficient.
3. Time of watering:
○ Water early in the morning or at dusk to avoid rapid evaporation due to the heat of the day.
4. Avoid wetting the trunk:
○ Apply water around the tree, in the drip zone (where the outer leaves fall), not directly on the trunk, to prevent rot or disease.
5. Use mulch:
○ Place a layer of dry leaves, bark or compost around the base of the tree to conserve moisture, prevent erosion and maintain soil temperature.
6. Control drainage:
○ Make sure the soil has good drainage to avoid puddles, which can cause root rot.
7. Adapt according to the age of the tree:
○ Young trees: They need more frequent watering until their roots are established, especially during the first year.
○ Mature trees: They require less water, but occasional deep watering is still important during prolonged dry periods.
With this care, the trees will grow strong and healthy, contributing to the beautification and freshness of the environment.