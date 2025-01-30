Tree Festival 2025.

A breath of fresh air for Puerto Vallarta and its cultural legacy
Next Wednesday, February 5, Los Arcos del Malecón in Puerto Vallarta will be the setting for the second edition of the Tree Festival. This event, organized by the Tree Conservation Organization, seeks to raise awareness in the community about the importance of preserving and protecting the region's green lungs. Between 4:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., a wide variety of activities will be offered for the whole family, including art exhibitions, photographs, talks, tree adoption, interactive games and more.
An event with deep roots
The Tree Festival not only celebrates the natural wealth of Puerto Vallarta, but also strengthens the cultural bond between the inhabitants and their environment. In this coastal region, trees are not only elements of the landscape, but guardians of the ecological balance and silent witnesses of the history of the place. Throughout the centuries, native species such as huanacaxtle, papelillo and ceibas have played a key role in local identity, being protagonists of legends, songs and traditions that persist to this day.
The Organization for the Conservation of Trees seeks to remind Vallartenses that each plant has a story to tell and that, by protecting the trees, we also preserve a fragment of our collective memory.
Art, nature and inspiration
One of the highlights of the festival will be the art and photography exhibition inspired by nature. Local artists will present works that invite reflection on the importance of trees in our daily lives, while photographers will capture unique moments of the green landscapes of Puerto Vallarta.
According to Alejandra Ramírez, one of the organizers, “art is a bridge that connects human emotions with the natural environment. We want people to take away an experience that motivates them to take care of their environment.” This initiative also seeks to raise awareness of the biodiversity that exists in local ecosystems and promote an active attitude towards their conservation.
Environmental education for all ages
The festival will include talks and workshops aimed at people of all ages. Environmental specialists will talk about the challenges that trees face in an urban environment and how the community can contribute to their care. For the youngest children, educational games and activities will be organized that foster a love of nature from an early age.
“We believe that education is the key to guaranteeing a sustainable future,” said Mario Torres, one of the coordinators. “We want the children and young people of Puerto Vallarta to learn about the challenges that trees face in an urban environment and how the community can contribute to their care.
grow with the awareness that each tree planted and cared for is an investment in the well-being of all.”
Tree adoption: a concrete action
One of the most anticipated moments of the event will be the adoption of trees. Attendees will have the opportunity to take home a young tree and will receive guidance on how to properly care for it. This activity, in addition to symbolizing a personal commitment to the environment, also seeks to increase the vegetation cover of Puerto Vallarta.
Since its first edition, the Tree Festival has managed to have more than 200 trees adopted by local families. This year, the organizers hope to surpass this figure and reinforce the message that every small action counts to build a greener world.
The Malecón: a symbolic stage
The Arches of the Malecón, chosen as the venue for the festival, represent an iconic place for Puerto Vallarta. This space is not only the heart of the city, but also a meeting point where culture, tradition and community come together. Holding the event in this place seeks to emphasize how nature and urban life can coexist in harmony.
A call to community action
The Tree Festival also becomes a reminder of the environmental challenges facing Puerto Vallarta, such as deforestation and climate change. Organizers call for active community participation to address these issues.
“Every person can make a difference. From planting a tree to reducing the consumption of single-use plastics, everything counts,” said Torres. “This festival is an opportunity for us to come together as a community and reaffirm our commitment to the planet.”
A tradition that flourishes
Although this is only the second edition of the Tree Festival, the event is already consolidating itself as a tradition that seeks to grow over time. Organizers hope that each year more people will join this initiative and that Puerto Vallarta will become an example of sustainability and environmental awareness for other tourist destinations.
The Tree Festival promises to be much more than an event; it will be a celebration of life, a tribute to nature and a collective commitment to preserve the future of our environment. If you are in Puerto Vallarta this February 5, don't miss the opportunity to be part of this movement and leave your mark on the city's green history.