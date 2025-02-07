17th Madonnari Festival In Puerto Vallarta.

Street Art.
The 17th Madonnari Festival returns to Puerto Vallarta to fill the Plaza de Armas with color, art and creativity. This event, which will be held from February 14 to 16, 2025, will bring together more than 100 participants, including local, national and international artists who will transform the ground into a canvas full of unique artistic expressions.
The festival is organized by the Puerto Vallarta – Santa Bárbara Sister Cities Committee, strengthening the cultural and artistic ties between both communities. It has become a tradition that not only encourages art, but also the meeting between artists and spectators in an environment full of inspiration and talent.
What is Madonnari art?
Madonnari art, also known as "street art", has its roots in Italy, specifically in the Renaissance. Originally, street artists painted religious images, primarily of the Virgin Mary (hence the term Madonnari), in plazas and streets during religious festivals. Over time, this art form evolved and has become a contemporary artistic expression that encompasses varied themes, from traditional to abstract and modern.
The Festival in Puerto Vallarta
This festival has been a platform for artists of all ages and levels, from beginners to professionals, to showcase their talent using pastel chalks as a medium to create temporary works on the pavement. Over the years, the event has established itself as one of the most anticipated cultural activities in Puerto Vallarta, attracting both locals and tourists.
In addition to art, the festival creates a vibrant atmosphere that encourages interaction between artists and the public, allowing attendees to closely appreciate the creative process. It is also a perfect opportunity to take photos and share moments with family.
Key event information
● Dates: February 14-16, 2025
● Location: Plaza de Armas, Puerto Vallarta
● Registration: Free
● Contact:
○ Email:
○ Phone/WhatsApp: 322 160 8480
Cultural and social impact
The Madonnari Festival not only promotes artistic talent, but also promotes cultural tourism in Puerto Vallarta. Being a destination that combines natural beauty and activities artistic, this type of event reinforces the city's identity as a key point for art in the region.
What to expect this year?
The 2025 edition promises to be one of the largest to date, with a wide variety of participants competing in different categories, including children, youth and professional. The main theme has not yet been announced, but organizers are often inspired by universal values, historical, cultural or ecological themes, ensuring an enriching visual experience.
How to participate or attend?
● Participants: Anyone interested in participating, whether amateur or professional, can register for free through the email or phone provided. It is an excellent opportunity for those who wish to explore or perfect their artistic talent.
● Visitors: The event is completely open to the public and free, ideal for enjoying art outdoors while touring the emblematic center of Puerto Vallarta.
With this festival, Puerto Vallarta reaffirms its commitment to promoting culture and art, turning its streets into an open-air museum where creativity and community converge. Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this wonderful event in February 2025.