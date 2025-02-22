Estero El Salado Will Open Its Doors To Ecotourism In March.

Conservation and Ecological Balance of Puerto Vallarta.
The Estero El Salado is a fundamental green lung for Puerto Vallarta, and its reopening to ecotourism brings multiple environmental, economic and social benefits.
It helps preserve native flora and fauna, including species such as crocodiles, iguanas and migratory birds. It acts as a natural filter, trapping carbon and reducing the impact of climate change on the city. Mangroves help clean the water before it reaches the sea, benefiting Banderas Bay and its beaches. By keeping the estuary active, a key habitat for more than 100 species of birds and other animals is protected.
Tour guides, researchers, conservationists and maintenance personnel find work in the estuary. It offers a different option to beach tourism, attracting visitors interested in nature and conservation. It encourages the arrival of responsible travelers looking for ecological and authentic experiences. Tourists visiting the estuary also consume in nearby restaurants, hotels, and businesses.
Guided tours help educate tourists and locals about the importance of mangroves and conservation. Scientists and biologists can study the ecosystem and develop conservation projects. Contact with nature in a respectful manner is promoted, fostering a deeper connection with the environment.
Keeping the El Salado Estuary open and active with visitors and ecotourism guarantees its conservation and the ecological balance of Puerto Vallarta, while boosting the economy and environmental education in the region.
The El Salado Estuary in Puerto Vallarta closed its doors to tourism in January 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although other protected natural areas subsequently reopened, El Salado remained closed to allow for remodeling works by the Secretariat of Infrastructure and Public Works (SIOP). These works included the construction of walkways, a new viewing tower with accessibility, and the renovation of ponds and the crocodile farm. After more than two years of closure, the estuary reopened to the public in April 2023, offering boat tours and environmental education activities. It will reopen to International Ecotourism in March of this year.
The Estero El Salado is one of the most important ecological reserves in Puerto Vallarta, a protected urban estuary that is home to a great diversity of flora and fauna. It is a mangrove and marsh ecosystem, vital to the environmental balance of the bay.
Key facts about the Estero El Salado:
● Location: In the heart of Puerto Vallarta, between Marina Vallarta and the northern hotel zone.
● Area: It covers around 168 hectares, with a combination of mangroves, bodies of water and terrestrial areas.
● Flora: Mainly red, white and black mangroves, which help filter the water and provide shelter for many species.
● Fauna: It is home to more than 100 species of birds, as well as reptiles (such as crocodiles), mammals and fish.
● Importance: It acts as a natural water filter and is a crucial refuge for many endangered species.
Conservation and ecological tourism:
The estuary is under environmental protection and guided boat tours are available, where visitors can observe wildlife and learn about the importance of the mangrove. However, it faces threats such as urbanization and pollution.
Helping the conservation and ecotourism of the Estero El Salado in Puerto Vallarta is key to protecting this ecosystem and ensuring that it remains a natural refuge and a source of environmental education. Here are some ways we can contribute:
Participating in guided tours contributes to its maintenance and generates resources for its conservation. Do not litter, do not feed the animals, and follow the guides' instructions. Inviting family and friends to visit the estuary helps raise awareness and more support.
Activities could be organized regularly to remove waste from the mangrove. Mangroves and other native species can be planted to restore the ecosystem. Many organizations work on the maintenance of the estuary and accept donations.
Share information about the importance of the estuary on social networks and local communities. Participate in workshops and conferences on the biodiversity of the mangrove and its role in ecological balance. Promote environmental education in schools so that children and young people know and value this ecosystem.
Request government support so that the estuary receives greater protection and budget. Report environmental damage such as pollution, illegal hunting, or attempts at urbanization in the area. Support conservation initiatives promoted by local organizations and environmental groups.
If we all do our part, we can ensure that Estero El Salado continues to be a green lung for Puerto Vallarta and an ecotourism attraction for future generations.