Red Moon 2025.

Closing Cycles and Flowing with the Universe.
Yesterday, March 13, 2025, an astronomical phenomenon with astrological overtones was recorded that left the people of Puerto Vallarta in awe. It was the First Lunar Eclipse, which turned the Moon red.
A Red Moon eclipse is always striking, not only for its beauty, but for the symbolic and spiritual meaning that many cultures attach to it. I'll share a complete explanation from the scientific and astrological perspective, to better understand why this event of March 13, 2025, was so special.
What happened yesterday is what astronomers call a total lunar eclipse, popularly known as a "Blood Moon." In this type of eclipse, the Earth is placed directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the lunar surface.
During the totality of the eclipse, the Moon does not completely disappear, but rather takes on a reddish or coppery hue. This occurs because the Sun's rays pass through Earth's atmosphere before reaching the Moon. The atmosphere filters blue light and scatters its shorter wavelengths, allowing only the longer wavelengths, which are red and orange, to pass through and refract toward the Moon's surface.
Factors that influence the color are:
● The amount of dust, pollution, or volcanic ash in the atmosphere can intensify the red color.
● Global climatic conditions also influence the observed hue.
In the case of Puerto Vallarta, clear skies and low pollution levels helped the phenomenon to be observed intensely and clearly, offering an impressive spectacle from the Malecón to Playa de los Muertos.
From an astrological perspective, lunar eclipses mark important endings and closures, especially if they occur during the Full Moon, as was the case on March 13, 2025.
Key Themes of This Lunar Eclipse
● Profound Transformation: Red Moon eclipses are said to provoke intense emotional changes. It is a time to let go of what no longer serves us, from relationships to limiting beliefs.
● Karmic Release: Eclipses in water signs (this one was in Virgo-Pisces, the axis of healing and sacrifice) push us to close unfinished business from the past, especially related to emotional and spiritual healing.
● Hidden Revelations: It is common for previously hidden truths to emerge in the days following the eclipse. For many, it is a call to introspection and emotional clarity.
The Red Moon as an Energetic Portal
● The Blood Moon is seen as a portal of rebirth. The intensity of its energy amplifies any ritual or intention related to purification, transformation, and the closing of cycles.
● In Mesoamerica, for example, eclipses were mystical and feared moments, as they represented the cosmic struggle between light and darkness.
Interestingly, the fact that the eclipse was visible in Puerto Vallarta reinforces the astrological perception of energetic renewal there. Many locals reported a different, more reflective atmosphere. Some communities organized ceremonies of gratitude and meditation, harnessing the symbolic power of the Blood Moon to release blockages and connect with nature.
Eclipses, especially one as powerful as the Blood Lunar Eclipse of March 13 in Puerto Vallarta, stir many emotions and open deep healing processes. The energy of the eclipse continues to vibrate for several days (even weeks), so this is the ideal time to work on closing cycles and healing.
At Vallarta Today, we recommend cleansing and detoxing your surroundings and body:
● At home: Do a deep cleansing. Remove items you no longer use or that connect you to emotions from the past that you want to let go of.
● For your body: Drink purifying infusions (such as peppermint, dandelion, or ginger tea) and drink plenty of water. This helps rid your body and mind of "emotional toxins."
● For your soul: A swim in the ocean at Playa de los Muertos or Mismaloya is ideal. Immersing yourself in the ocean and asking it to take away what you no longer need can be very liberating.
You could also heal your emotions by writing a release letter; this is a simple but powerful ritual:
● Write down on paper everything you want to let go of: old wounds, grudges, guilt, fears, or people who have already fulfilled their purpose in your life.
● When you're done, you can burn the letter (carefully) and give thanks for the lessons learned from those situations.
If you want something more symbolic in Vallarta, many people do so by the sea or on the banks of the Cuale River, letting the wind and water carry away that energy.
To cope with the closing of an inner or personal cycle, we recommend meditation and conscious breathing. During and after an eclipse, the mind and heart can be very charged. We suggest a simple practice:
● Sit comfortably, light a white candle, and place your hands on your chest.
● Breathe deeply, visualizing golden or silver light entering as you inhale, and any emotional burden being released as you exhale.
● You can repeat phrases like:
"I am ready to close this cycle."
"I am grateful for what was, and I welcome what is to come."
The Red Moon calls us to reconnect with nature. Walk barefoot in the sand or on the grass of a park (like Hidalgo Park), hug a tree, or gaze at the ocean.
● Carry a stone (rose quartz or amethyst work well) and allow it to be charged with your intention for healing and closure.
To heal the physical body, we recommend rituals with the light of the moon. Although the eclipse has passed, the nights that follow are charged with lunar energy. You can do a moon bath:
● Go out to the balcony, terrace, or beach, and allow the moonlight to bathe you while you give thanks and affirm:
"I release with love what is no longer for me."
You can also place water in a container and leave it under the moonlight to create lunar water, which you can then use to water plants, cleanse your spaces, or drink with gratitude.
To heal inner peace, we recommend practicing forgiveness. It's one of the deepest forms of emotional closure.
● Reflect on whether there is someone you need to forgive (or if you need to forgive yourself).
● You can do the Ho'oponopono exercise, which repeats the phrases:
I'm sorry. Forgive me. Thank you. I love you.
Repeat this while looking out at the sea or the horizon from the Cerro de la Cruz Lookout. The open space helps you release pain and renew hope.
Finally, we recommend honoring new beginnings. Once you feel you've let go of what's necessary, create a symbol of rebirth:
● Plant a seed, start a personal project, change something in your routine.
● Remember that the eclipse closed a cycle, but it also opened a new path. It's time to take the first step.
The Red Moon Eclipse in Puerto Vallarta was a call to let go of the past and embrace a new version of ourselves. Healing after such an event is a personal process, but these rituals and practices can be a good start.