April: The Month When The Sky Becomes A Spectacle For The People Of Puerto Vallarta.

The April Pink Moon in Puerto Vallarta.
This April, the skies of Puerto Vallarta become a privileged stage for celestial wonders. A true cosmic event that presents us with planetary alignments, meteor showers, and a long-awaited Full Moon. An astronomical feast for those who know how to look up and be amazed by the rhythms of the universe.
April 4: Happy Face in the Sky
It all begins on the night of Thursday, April 4, when the First Quarter Moon visually appears below two bright stars: Castor and Pollux, the twins of the Gemini constellation. Together, they will form a charming "Happy Face" in the sky, visible to the naked eye from the early hours of the night. Ideal for observing from a rooftop, a lookout point, or a quiet beach.
April 5: Conjunction between the Moon and Mars
The following night, April 5, the Moon will conjunct Mars, the red planet, which can be observed without telescopes. The contrast between the silvery white of the Moon and the reddish hue of Mars will create a beautiful nighttime view that will delight both amateurs and those curious about the sky.
April 22 and 23: Double Meteor Shower
The following week will witness two meteor showers. The first, the famous Lyrid meteor shower, will begin on the night of April 22 at 10:30 p.m. and will last until dawn on the 23rd. An average of 10 to 20 meteors per hour is expected under ideal conditions. They are fast-moving, bright, and often leave trails visible for several seconds.
And right after, on April 23, another meteor shower will occur: the Pi-Puppids, less well-known but equally fascinating. They can be observed from early evening until 11 p.m., especially from locations away from light pollution. Both showers are unique opportunities to make wishes, marvel, and reconnect with the sky.
April 23: The Majestic Pink Moon
That same April 23rd, as if the sky had agreed to celebrate, the April Full Moon, traditionally known as the Pink Moon, will appear. Although it doesn't actually change color, its name comes from the Native Americans, who called it that because it coincides with the spring blooming of the phlox, a pink-hued flower.
In Puerto Vallarta, this moon will look splendid from dusk to dawn on the 24th. Many people take advantage of this date to meditate on the beach, write intentions, perform closing rituals, or simply soak up its light. This year, the Pink Moon will coincide with the meteor showers, creating a truly magical night.
April 24: Mercury in Dichotomy
On April 24, from 5 a.m. until dawn, Mercury will display its dichotomy, which means it will appear as a small illuminated "quarter," similar to the Moon during this phase. Although it's a more technical event, it's ideal for early risers and those who enjoy observing the planets just before dawn.
April 28: Planetary Dance with Venus, Saturn, and Neptune
In the early hours of April 28, three planets will perform a special conjunction: Venus, Saturn, and a close approach to Neptune. Although Neptune will only be visible with a telescope, the conjunction between Venus and Saturn can be seen with the naked eye. An elegant event in the sky that simulates a slow and harmonious dance between these stars.
April 30: Children's Day with the Moon, Jupiter, and Elnath
As a grand finale, Children's Day, on April 30, will arrive with another impressive conjunction: the Moon, Jupiter, and the star Elnath (in the constellation of Taurus) will align in the night sky. It will be a perfect moment to spend time with children, awaken their fascination with the universe, and celebrate their day with a gift from heaven.
Recommendations for enjoying the April sky in Vallarta:
● Look for dark places without artificial light, such as remote beaches, mountainous areas, or viewpoints.
● Wear comfortable clothing, binoculars or telescopes if you have one, and an app like SkyMap or Stellarium to locate the stars.
● Check the weather before heading out to ensure a clear night.
● If you're up for it, accompany your observation with a blanket, snacks, a hot or cold drink, and good company.
● Remember that observing the sky can also be an act of inner connection, reflection, and peace.
April is a month where astronomy becomes art, and Puerto Vallarta is its finest natural gallery. Don't miss this opportunity to look up and marvel. The universe has free performances every day... but in April, it shines like never before!