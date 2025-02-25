Whale Watching Season Ends Successfully this 2017

This past March 28th, the whale watching season in Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit officially came to an end, and the non profit organization Ecología y Conservación de Ballenas (ECOBAC) released its season report with important information about the activity of the whales in the waters of Banderas Bay during the 2016 – 2017 winter season.
The whales are back in the bay!
After a significant decrease in the number of whales encountered during the 2015 – 2016 winter season, this year the arrival of whales went back to normal. Furthermore, it was the first time that sperm whales (Physeter macrocephalus) were seen within the bay. This marine mammals have the largest brain of any creature known on Earth.
Whale Rescue
Fortunately, this season there were only three reports of entangled whales, two of which could be released by the RABEN team (Mexican Big Whales Disentanglement Network).
Environmental education
ECOBAC hosted various events aimed at raising awareness among the Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas residents about the threats the whales face in the ocean. These included:
Sonic Sea Documentary and RABEN Video
The documentary Sonic Sea—which explains the impact of ocean noise on the whales—was projected in three different venues thanks to a collaboration between ECOBAC, Movie Picnic, the University of Guadalajara’s Centro Universitario de la Costa, SITIsystems and the Puerto Vallarta Institute of Culture. A video about the role of the RABEN team was also screened.
Conoce tu bahía
This event took place in La Cruz de Huanacaxtle (at the north of Banderas Bay) and was organized by the National Commission of Natural Protected Areas (CONANP). It provided families with valuable information on the biodiversity in the region. Attendees enjoyed educational and interactive games as they received details about the life of these marine mammals.
Whales Day at Galerías Vallarta
The CEMBAB association (Civic Association for Conservation of Marvelous Species of Banderas Bay) in collaboration with ECOBAC, hosted an event aimed at raising environmental awareness that included a photo exhibition, educational and interactive games, raffles and an auction.
For more information about ECOBAC, please visit the website www.ecobac.org.
Source: Vallarta Lifestyles