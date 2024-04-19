"The Planet Needs Our Help"



WHERE: Los Mangos Library

DATE: April 22, 2024 (Earth Day)

TIME: 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm

PREVIEW and PRESENTATION by John Benus

This is my invitation for you to participate in a Press Conference announcing the "2024 Trash Campaign" in Vallarta.

The purpose is to advise all residents on the Purpose and Action needed to clean up the trash that has accumulated in our streets, rivers, and canals over the past months.

During the rainy season, which usually starts in June, tons of garbage will end up contaminating Banderas Bay unless we clean it up.

We are asking all neighborhood leaders to reach out to their schools and residents to get 20 volunteers, or more, depending on the size of their neighborhood.

Volunteer Requirements:

Volunteers must be 16 years old or have parental permission if they are minors.

Volunteers agree to participate under the direction of a Team Leader for only 3 consecutive hours in their neighborhood or designated area from 8:00 am to 11:00 am or 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

What Volunteers Will Receive:

A cap as a memento and appreciation.

Your photo along with other volunteers in the Press and social media.

The satisfaction of making Puerto Vallarta cleaner and healthier.

NOTE: Trash pickers, plastic bags, water, or soda will be provided.

Please confirm your attendance to: John Benus at 322-453-1151 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Thank you! John Benus

Creator & Director 322-453-115

Environmental Care Organization (ECO)

Campaign Against Trash