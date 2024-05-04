Sustainable Tourism Forum.



Sustainable tourism and biology are closely linked in the pursuit of a balance between human development and environmental conservation. Essentially, sustainable tourism is based on practices that minimize negative impacts on natural and cultural ecosystems while promoting the well-being of local communities. Biology plays a fundamental role in sustainable tourism by providing the necessary scientific knowledge to understand the ecosystems visited by tourists. Biologists study biodiversity, ecology, and natural processes that sustain life in different environments, aiding in the design of tourism strategies that protect these systems.



Sustainable tourist destinations are often chosen based on their biological richness, such as national parks, natural reserves, and protected areas. These places offer visitors the opportunity to experience nature in its most pristine state while minimizing human impact on the environment. Education plays a key role in promoting sustainable tourism from a biological perspective. Informed tourists are more willing to respect and appreciate biodiversity, adopting responsible behaviors during their travels and contributing to ecosystem conservation.



The INFP has organized the Forum "Sustainable Tourism for Well-being and Economic Development" in Puerto Vallarta. Dialogues for true change and the Political Training Secretariat of Morena Jalisco, as well as the National Institute of Political Training. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 9:30 AM at the CECATUR Auditorium. Guerrero Street 275, Puerto Vallarta, downtown, Jalisco.



Biological research also helps identify threats to tourist destinations and develop mitigation strategies. For example, monitoring populations of endangered species can guide actions to protect their habitat and ensure their survival, thereby maintaining the region's tourist appeal. Sustainable tourism and biology share the common goal of preserving biological diversity for future generations. By integrating conservation principles into tourism planning and management, natural resources can be used sustainably, benefiting both local communities and visitors.



In addition to conserving biodiversity, sustainable tourism can also contribute to the economic development of local communities through job creation in ecotourism, promoting local products and services, and generating income from entrance fees and tourist activities. In summary, sustainable tourism and biology are powerful allies in nature conservation and the promotion of sustainable development. By working together, they can ensure that the world's natural beauties are preserved for future generations, while providing tangible benefits to local communities and fostering greater awareness of the importance of biodiversity.

