

Toad season in Puerto Vallarta generally coincides with the rainy season, which runs from June to October. During this period, toads emerge in large numbers to breed. It is important to be prepared and take measures to protect people, pets, and properties. In Puerto Vallarta, one of the most common toads is the giant toad or cane toad (Rhinella marina), known for its toxic skin. It is crucial to be able to identify these toads to take the necessary precautions. Cane toads are large, with rough skin, and are usually brown or gray in color.

Pets, especially dogs, are vulnerable to the toxic effects of toads. Keep your pets under supervision and prevent them from playing with or biting toads. If you suspect that your pet has come into contact with a toad, seek veterinary care immediately, as the poison can cause severe symptoms such as excessive salivation, seizures, and in extreme cases, death.

Young children are naturally curious and may try to touch or pick up toads. Teach them not to touch or play with toads and explain the potential dangers. Supervising children when they play outdoors during toad season is crucial to prevent accidents.

To keep toads out of your home, ensure all doors and windows are well-sealed. Install screens on windows and doors to prevent toads from entering. It is also helpful to keep the yard clean and free of objects that can collect water, as toads seek out damp places to breed. Maintain the yard well to reduce potential habitats for toads. Mow the lawn regularly and remove leaves and other debris that can accumulate moisture. Install solar lights in the garden, as toads tend to avoid well-lit areas.

There are natural and commercial repellents that can help keep toads away. Some natural repellents include using vinegar or lemon juice around the perimeter of the garden. There are also commercial products specifically designed to repel toads.

Pools can attract toads due to the abundance of water. Cover the pool when not in use and regularly check the surroundings. Use environmentally safe pool maintenance products that discourage toads from approaching.

If someone comes into contact with a toad and shows signs of poisoning, such as skin irritation, redness, or more severe symptoms like difficulty breathing, seek medical attention immediately. Wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and water and avoid rubbing your eyes or mouth until you have cleaned your hands well.

The key to managing toad season is education and awareness. Learn about the local toads and their habits. Share this information with your family and community so that everyone is prepared and knows how to act if they encounter toads. Staying informed and taking preventive measures is the best way to ensure everyone's safety during this season.

With these measures, you can enjoy the rainy season in Puerto Vallarta while protecting yourself, your loved ones, and your pets from the risks associated with toads.