

With the arrival of the rainy season, a variety of insects play crucial roles in our ecosystems. Among them, the cuculines, also known as mayates, stand out for their ecological importance and peculiar presence during this time of the year. Although sometimes seen as pests, their protection is vital for the balance of nature, especially in places like Puerto Vallarta. Cuculines are robust beetles with a hard and shiny exterior shell, often exhibiting metallic colors. These insects belong to the Scarabaeidae family and are found in various regions around the world. In Puerto Vallarta, their presence is especially notable during the rainy season due to their life cycle.

Life Cycle

The life cycle of cuculines begins with the laying of eggs in the soil, which hatch into larvae that feed on decomposing organic matter. These larvae become pupae before emerging as adults. The humidity and warm temperatures of the rainy season create ideal conditions for their development in Puerto Vallarta. Cuculines play an essential role in the decomposition of organic matter, helping to recycle nutrients in the soil. By feeding on decaying leaves, flowers, and fruits, they contribute to cleaning the environment and promoting soil fertility, benefiting the growth of local plants and crops. In Puerto Vallarta, where biodiversity is rich and varied, their work is crucial.

Pollination and Biodiversity

Some cuculines also act as pollinators. By visiting flowers in search of food, they facilitate the transfer of pollen, which is crucial for the reproduction of many plants. This interaction strengthens biodiversity and the health of Puerto Vallarta's ecosystems, a region known for its lush vegetation. Cuculines are an important food source for various species of birds, reptiles, and mammals in Puerto Vallarta. Their presence in the ecosystem supports food chains, demonstrating how a single group of insects can have a broad and significant impact on local biodiversity.

Threats and Conservation

Despite their importance, cuculines face several threats, including habitat destruction due to urbanization and the use of pesticides. In Puerto Vallarta, urban expansion and tourism can put their populations at risk, affecting the ecological services they provide. Protecting cuculines in Puerto Vallarta requires an integrated approach that includes reducing pesticide use, preserving natural habitats, and promoting sustainable agricultural practices. Public education about their importance is also crucial to changing negative perceptions and fostering coexistence.

Agricultural Benefits

Farmers in Puerto Vallarta can benefit from the presence of cuculines in their fields. By improving soil health and contributing to pollination, these insects can naturally increase agricultural productivity, reducing the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides. Cuculines are much more than mere visitors during the rainy season. They are essential agents in organic matter decomposition, pollination, and the food chain. Protecting them in places like Puerto Vallarta not only helps maintain ecological balance but also brings tangible benefits to local agriculture and biodiversity. Recognizing and valuing their role is an important step towards the conservation of our ecosystems.