

The Vallarta Today team visited the facilities of the Interpretive Cocoa Garden Museum, Planeta Cacao. Here, we spoke with Laura Aguilar about the situation of this sacred seed, which is becoming increasingly important worldwide.

Cocoa, known as the "food of the gods," has been an integral part of Mexico's culture and economy for centuries. However, in recent years, the country has faced a significant deficit in cocoa production. Pests, diseases, and inefficient agricultural practices have reduced local producers' capacity to meet both domestic and international demand. This situation has led to greater dependence on imports to cover national consumption. The cocoa deficit in Mexico is largely due to the decline of plantations and the lack of crop renewal. Moniliasis, a disease that affects cocoa pods, has devastated many plantations, drastically reducing production. Additionally, the lack of incentives and technical support for farmers has limited their ability to implement sustainable and efficient practices.

"The world cannot be viewed solely from a global perspective today; we must first look at things locally to influence what happens globally. In the case of cocoa, the global deficit comes from the countries that are the major producers, such as African countries, specifically Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana, among others. They supply the world's major chocolate manufacturers and are currently facing problems due to drought and climate change. The large industrial production companies are the most concerned about covering the cocoa deficit and the rising price of the seed," mentioned Laura Aguilar.

In this context, Puerto Vallarta and its surroundings present significant potential for cocoa cultivation. The region, with its warm and humid climate, offers favorable conditions for planting this valuable crop. Although it has not traditionally been a cocoa-growing area, interest in diversifying agriculture and taking advantage of natural conditions has grown in recent years. The introduction of cocoa cultivation in Puerto Vallarta could bring multiple economic and social benefits. Local farmers would have the opportunity to diversify their income, and the region's tourism could capitalize on cocoa's appeal by offering agro-tourism experiences, such as plantation visits and artisanal chocolate-making workshops. This would not only boost the local economy but also strengthen the cultural identity of the region.

"Revaluing cocoa also means revaluing our biocultural heritage. The heritage we have on our planet Earth consists of two main pillars: nature and culture. We create and transform culture through interaction with nature. Thus, through these two heritages, nature and culture, cocoa represents a precious and unique symbiosis that allows the coexistence of both ecosystems. Cocoa has always been here, but it was kept hidden. Now, we need to value it again and understand that reintegrating cocoa into gastronomy and proper land care brings something good to our territory, our country, and the world," argued Laura Aguilar.

For cocoa cultivation in Puerto Vallarta to be successful, it is crucial to implement sustainable and technologically advanced agricultural practices. Training farmers in pest management, fertilization, and pruning techniques is essential to ensure the health and productivity of cocoa plants. Additionally, investment in research and development can help identify the most suitable cocoa varieties for the region's specific conditions. The government and local organizations play a crucial role in promoting cocoa cultivation in Puerto Vallarta. Financing programs, such as the Federal Government's Sembrando Vida supports, which also provide technical assistance and training, help boost this type of agricultural plantation. Locally, the creation of cooperatives can provide farmers with the resources needed to start and maintain cocoa plantations. Collaboration with academic institutions and research centers can also facilitate access to advanced knowledge and technology.

Global demand for cocoa continues to rise, and Mexico, with its rich cocoa tradition, has the potential to regain its position as one of the leading producers. Puerto Vallarta, with its favorable conditions and a willing agricultural community, can become a model of sustainable and high-quality production. Success in this initiative would not only help reduce the cocoa deficit in the country but also contribute to the region's economic and social development.

Although Mexico faces a significant challenge with the cocoa deficit, regions like Puerto Vallarta offer a ray of hope. With the right conditions, government support, and the willingness of local farmers, cocoa planting and production in this area can flourish, benefiting both the local economy and the national agricultural landscape.

"Cocoa is deeply respected, from its roots (the earth and its cultural roots). Puerto Vallarta's potential is enormous; we are already a group with great conviction and interest in seeing cocoa resurgence on a larger scale in western Mexico," concluded Planeta Cacao Founder Laura Aguilar.

Visit Planeta Cacao at Avenida San Vicente 120, Colonia El Tondoroque, Bahía De Banderas 63735, or learn about the programs at http://planetacacao.mx.