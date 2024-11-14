The Beaver Supermoon 2024



The upcoming full moon of November 2024, known as the "Beaver Moon," is a significant astronomical event for Puerto Vallarta residents, especially as it will be visible on Friday, November 15, at 10:29 p.m., when it will appear in the constellation of Aries. This phenomenon not only marks the end of the autumn season but also symbolizes a time of preparation for the colder months of the year, connecting with ancient traditions where this moon signaled the end of harvest and gathering activities before winter.

The November full moon is traditionally known as the "Beaver Moon" due to ancestral practices of Native American tribes in North America. The name comes from the time when beavers became particularly active before winter arrived, preparing for the cold season. It was also a crucial time for hunters and trappers who set traps to catch beavers and obtain their thick furs, which were essential for making winter clothing.

Throughout the year, each full moon was associated with specific natural phenomena and subsistence activities, reflected in the names given to them. The "Beaver Moon" was a full moon marking the end of autumnal preparation and storage activities before the colder, darker months began. These names continue to be used, offering a cultural and historical connection that reminds us of ancient life cycles and the agricultural, hunting, and gathering practices of the past.

For the Puerto Vallarta community, seeing this full moon from such a special place—with unique beaches and natural landscapes—can be a contemplative experience and a moment to connect with nature. Many locals and visitors enjoy astronomical events like this to reconnect with the natural surroundings and to participate in personal reflection or renewal rituals, taking advantage of the symbolism of the Beaver Moon.

Additionally, the presence of the moon in the constellation of Aries adds an astrological significance: Aries is a sign associated with energy, initiative, and action. This can inspire the people of Puerto Vallarta to start new projects or close cycles in their lives, as the energy of this full moon is seen as a push for courageous decisions and determined beginnings.

Observing the Beaver Moon from a special place like Puerto Vallarta—known for its clear skies and natural beauty—can be an ideal opportunity for locals and tourists alike to enjoy a night of contemplation, accompanied by the sound of the ocean and the mystical atmosphere of the location.

Enjoying the "Beaver Moon" in Puerto Vallarta can be a unique experience thanks to its landscapes and clear skies that allow this phenomenon to be seen in all its splendor. Here are some ideas to make the most of this event:

Beach Viewing: Puerto Vallarta has several beaches with a clear horizon, such as Playa de los Muertos, Conchas Chinas, and Playa Punta Negra. Enjoying the reflection of the moon on the ocean is a unique spectacle, ideal for a night of relaxation and contemplation.



Lookout Points for a Panoramic View: Spots like Mirador de La Cruz in downtown Puerto Vallarta offer a panoramic view of the sea and the entire bay, perfect for watching the moon rise over the horizon on a broader scale.



Night Hiking: Organizing a night hike in safe areas like El Columpio hill or the trail to Las Ánimas beach offers an experience of connecting with nature and the full moon in a serene, natural setting. These routes offer a view without urban interference, allowing for a more immersive experience.



Photography and Astrological Observation: Take advantage of this moment for nighttime photography; the full moonlight provides unique natural illumination for capturing the landscape. Additionally, with the moon in the constellation of Aries, astrology enthusiasts might interpret the "Beaver Moon" as a time for reflection and setting new intentions.



Special Events or Rituals: In Puerto Vallarta, some communities and wellness centers may organize activities such as meditation sessions, full moon yoga, or gratitude ceremonies coinciding with this event. Participating in a group activity can make the experience even more enriching.



For locals and visitors, enjoying the "Beaver Moon" in a natural setting like Puerto Vallarta can turn this lunar event into a perfect opportunity to connect with the surroundings and create unforgettable memories.