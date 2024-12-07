The Whales Have Arrived In Puerto Vallarta

Nature's Wisdom Brings Us Beautiful Experiences with Whales
Every year, starting in December, whales choose to grace Puerto Vallarta and its bay with their presence. This phenomenon occurs due to a combination of biological, geographical, and environmental factors that make this area an ideal setting for their life cycle.
Banderas Bay, one of the largest in Mexico, offers warm, calm, and sheltered waters, creating a perfect refuge for humpback whales during the winter months. These conditions are vital for key activities in their life cycle, such as mating, birthing, and caring for their newborn calves.
Humpback whales migrate annually from their feeding grounds in colder northern waters, such as Alaska and Canada, to tropical and subtropical areas like Puerto Vallarta for:
Mating: Males perform their famous underwater songs to attract females.
Giving birth: Pregnant females arrive to deliver their calves in these warmer waters, which are safer for newborns due to the absence of natural predators like orcas.
Raising their calves: Newborn whales need warm waters because they lack sufficient body fat (blubber) to withstand the cold of Arctic regions.
Whales have a remarkable sense of orientation and memory, allowing them to return to the same locations year after year. Females born in Puerto Vallarta’s waters often return to give birth, continuing a migratory tradition that spans generations.
The bay provides a protected and isolated environment, free from major predators such as orcas. Additionally, its relatively deep and calm waters allow mothers and calves to rest. The water temperature during winter ranges from 22°C to 27°C, ideal for both whales and their young. The salinity of Banderas Bay also enhances buoyancy and comfort for these large marine mammals.
Unlike their northern feeding grounds, Puerto Vallarta and Banderas Bay are free of ice and, while not a feeding habitat (whales don’t eat during their stay), they provide a favorable ecosystem for mating and raising their young.
Although not a biological factor, the whales' presence coincides with Puerto Vallarta’s peak tourist season. This has led to the development of responsible whale-watching tours that promote conservation and respect for these marine mammals. These regulated interactions also help fund research and habitat preservation projects.
The whales' migratory cycle aligns with the seasons. During the northern summer, they feed intensively on krill and small fish to build up fat reserves. In the northern winter (December to March), they migrate south to reproduce and care for their young.
Puerto Vallarta is undoubtedly a privileged location to witness this spectacular natural phenomenon. This experience also reinforces the city’s commitment to marine conservation and sustainable tourism.