Which are the most popular?
A resort is a tourist complex that offers accommodation, entertainment and various amenities in one place, providing a complete vacation experience without having to leave the establishment. Generally, they include swimming pools, restaurants, spas, recreational activities and access to beaches or natural surroundings. Many resorts in Puerto Vallarta operate under the "all-inclusive" system, which allows guests to enjoy food, drinks and activities without additional worries.
In Puerto Vallarta, resorts have had a lot of promotion for several reasons, among which the city is surrounded by the Bay of Banderas and the Sierra Madre, offering spectacular landscapes that the resorts take advantage of to attract tourists. Puerto Vallarta is an ideal destination for leisure tourism, honeymoons and romantic getaways, and the resorts excel in offering these types of experiences.
With direct flights from the United States, Canada and Europe, resorts have sought to attract foreign visitors with exclusive offers and promotions.: Large hotel chains have invested in new resorts and renovations to stay competitive, increasing the promotion of the destination.
Many resorts have rooms and spaces for weddings, conferences and events, making them attractive for companies and special celebrations. Social media campaigns, influencers and discounts for online reservations have boosted the visibility of these resorts.
Thanks to these factors, resorts in Puerto Vallarta have grown in popularity, consolidating the city as one of the most important tourist destinations in Mexico
Now we present some of the most popular Resorts in Puerto Vallarta:
● Villa Premier Boutique Hotel
● Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta
● Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta
● Secrets Vallarta Bay
● Marriot Puerto Vallarta
These resorts have been recognized for their excellence in service, first-class facilities and privileged locations, making them ideal options for those looking for a memorable stay in Puerto Vallarta.
By 2025, Puerto Vallarta and its surroundings await the opening of a luxury resort that will expand lodging options in the region. We are talking about Puerto Vallarta Beach, a luxury hotel geared towards the LGBTQ+ community, which will open in March of this year offering an inclusive environment with events such as Drag brunches and a vibrant nightlife.
This new addition promises to enrich Puerto Vallarta's tourist offering by providing visitors with a variety of luxury accommodation options and unique experiences in the region.