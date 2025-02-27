Accommodations and Amenities Near Puerto Vallarta.
Renting a cabin at Cabañas Lagomar is an attractive option for Puerto Vallarta residents looking for a nearby and relaxing getaway. Located in Villa del Mar, Jalisco, Mexico, Cabañas Lagomar offers a unique experience for fishing and nature lovers. This charming accommodation is situated in front of a kilometer of pristine beach on the Pacific coast, providing an ideal setting for various water and recreational activities.
Distance and Travel Time
Villa del Mar, where Cabañas Lagomar is located, is approximately 88.8 km from Puerto Vallarta. This drive takes an estimated 1 hour and 34 minutes. For those who prefer public transportation, it is possible to take a bus from Puerto Vallarta to El Tuito and then a taxi to Villa del Mar, with a total travel time of around 2 hours and 2 minutes.
Shore Fishing and Surf Casting
The cabins’ prime location allows guests to practice shore fishing directly from the beach in front of the accommodation. Surf casting, a type of fishing done from the shore by casting the line out to sea, is especially popular in this area due to the abundance of marine species. Fishing enthusiasts can enjoy productive days while taking in stunning ocean views.
The cabins are designed to offer comfort and functionality. Each unit features an equipped kitchenette, private bathroom, furnished terrace and hammock, as well as access to common areas that include private parking, a fire pit area, and a small children’s pool. Additionally, Wi-Fi is provided to keep guests connected during their stay. For those interested in exploring the nearby lake, kayaks are available for paddling and enjoying the natural surroundings.
Natural Environment and Additional Activities
The environment surrounding Lagomar Cabins is rich in biodiversity and scenic beauty. In addition to fishing, visitors can participate in activities such as kayaking on the lake, bird watching, and hiking along the pristine beach. The tranquility and privacy of the place make it a perfect retreat for those looking to disconnect from the urban bustle and reconnect with nature.
Location and Accessibility
Located approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes from Puerto Vallarta, Cabañas Lagomar offers an accessible yet secluded getaway. The combination of beach, lake, and natural surroundings provides visitors with a diverse and enriching experience.
Transportation Costs
By private car: The estimated cost of fuel for the round trip is approximately $190 to $275 MXN.
By public transportation: Combined bus and taxi costs can range from $832 to $1,044 MXN.
Considering Villa del Mar's proximity to Puerto Vallarta and reasonable transportation costs, renting a cabin at Cabañas Lagomar represents a favorable option for a weekend getaway or short vacation. It is suggested to contact the establishment directly or consult reservation platforms for updated information on rates and availability
For more information or to make reservations, it is recommended to contact Cabañas Lagomar directly via WhatsApp at +1 (915) 4949419.