The Best Yachts That Have Visited Puerto Vallarta



Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, is known for its stunning landscapes, beautiful beaches, and vibrant marine life, making it a popular destination for yacht enthusiasts. Over the years, this port has welcomed some of the most luxurious and sophisticated yachts in the world, attracting wealthy tourists and celebrities looking to enjoy the beauty and luxury that this place offers.

One of the most notable yachts to have visited Puerto Vallarta is the Eclipse, owned by Russian magnate Roman Abramovich. This yacht is one of the largest and most expensive in the world, measuring 162.5 meters in length and equipped with two helipads, a pool, a cinema, and an anti-missile defense system. The presence of the Eclipse in the waters of Puerto Vallarta attracted the attention of both locals and tourists, highlighting the port's capacity to accommodate such large vessels.

Another remarkable yacht that has sailed the waters of Puerto Vallarta is the Azzam, owned by the royal family of Abu Dhabi. At 180 meters in length, the Azzam is one of the longest yachts in the world and is known for its impressive speed and elegant design. This yacht features luxury suites, a 29-meter-long main salon, and opulent Arab-style interior decor, making it a true marvel of nautical engineering.

The Serene, a 134-meter yacht, has also been spotted in Puerto Vallarta. This yacht is owned by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and is famous for its luxurious design and high-tech features. Equipped with a saltwater pool, a helipad, a submarine, and a panoramic suite, the Serene represents the pinnacle of luxury and comfort at sea.

The Rising Sun, owned by tech magnate Larry Ellison, is another impressive yacht that has visited Puerto Vallarta. Measuring 138 meters in length, this yacht boasts five decks, a basketball court that doubles as a helipad, a spa, and a wine cellar. The Rising Sun is a testament to the luxurious lifestyle and sophistication sought by yacht owners in this Mexican port.

Additionally, the Octopus, previously owned by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, has been seen in Puerto Vallarta. This 126-meter exploration yacht features two helipads, a pool, a recording studio, and a 10-person submarine, making it one of the most well-equipped and versatile yachts in the world.

The Dilbar, owned by Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, has also been a gem in the waters of Puerto Vallarta. At 156 meters in length, the Dilbar is one of the largest yachts by gross tonnage and is equipped with an indoor pool, a garden, and a VIP suite, offering unparalleled levels of luxury.

The Al Said, a 155-meter yacht owned by the Sultanate of Oman, has also been an illustrious visitor to Puerto Vallarta. This yacht is known for its capacity to accommodate up to 70 guests and 154 crew members, featuring a concert hall that can host a full orchestra. The Al Said is a true floating palace, representing opulence and grandeur in every corner.

These yachts not only stand out for their size and luxury but also for their ability to attract an exclusive clientele to Puerto Vallarta. The presence of these vessels in the port not only enhances the destination's reputation as a meeting point for the global elite but also boosts the local economy and fosters an atmosphere of sophistication and exclusivity.

Attessa IV and Cloudbreak

The Attessa IV and Cloudbreak are luxury yachts that have gained worldwide recognition for their impressive design and amenities. These yachts can currently be seen in Marina Puerto Vallarta. Here is a detailed description of each:

Attessa IV

History and Ownership:



The Attessa IV is one of the most luxurious and largest yachts in the world. Originally built in 1999 by the Japanese shipyard Hayashikane as Evergreen, it was completely renovated and renamed Attessa IV by its owner, American businessman Dennis Washington, in 2010. The renovation was one of the most extensive in the history of luxury yachts, transforming the yacht into a modern masterpiece.

Specifications and Design:



With a length of 100 meters, the Attessa IV boasts an elegant and sophisticated design both on the exterior and interior. The exterior design was done by Glade Johnson Design, while the interior was renovated by Glade Johnson and Piers Bracher. The yacht features five decks, offering ample space for entertainment and relaxation.

Amenities and Features:



The Attessa IV is equipped with a variety of luxury amenities, including a pool on the deck, a spa, a fully equipped gym, a cinema, and multiple dining and lounge areas. Additionally, it features an impressive art collection and a library. Its helipad allows for direct access for guests, increasing its exclusivity.

Impact and Popularity:



This yacht has been a prominent figure at yacht events and has visited numerous luxury destinations around the world, including Puerto Vallarta. Its presence always draws attention due to its size, elegance, and the stories of its meticulous renovation.

Cloudbreak

History and Ownership:



The Cloudbreak is a luxury exploration yacht built by the renowned German shipyard Abeking & Rasmussen and delivered in 2016. Its owner is Alexander Svetakov, a Russian businessman. This yacht was designed for adventures in all weather conditions, hence its name, which refers to "breaking the clouds."

Specifications and Design:



With a length of 72.5 meters, the Cloudbreak was designed by Espen Øino, a famous yacht designer, and the interior was decorated by Christian Liaigre. This yacht combines the robustness needed for exploration with the luxury and comfort of a first-class superyacht.

Amenities and Features:



The Cloudbreak is equipped with luxury facilities including a gym, a spa, a sauna, a cinema, and a pool. Additionally, it features a master suite and multiple guest cabins. A helipad and a garage filled with water toys and exploration equipment make this yacht an ideal choice for adventures and expeditions.

Functionality and Lifestyle:



Designed for adventure, the Cloudbreak is prepared to navigate extreme conditions and reach remote destinations. Despite its focus on exploration, it does not sacrifice luxury, offering passengers a comfortable and opulent experience regardless of their location. Its presence in places like Puerto Vallarta stands out for its combination of exploration capability and elegance.

Both the Attessa IV and Cloudbreak represent the best in luxury yacht design and functionality. They have visited numerous exclusive destinations around the world, including the beautiful landscapes of Puerto Vallarta, capturing the attention and admiration of all who are fortunate enough to see them.

