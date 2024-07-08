

The Lago Mar Cabins in Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco, are an ideal destination for those seeking an escape from the daily routine and wanting to immerse themselves in nature. Located just a few hours from Puerto Vallarta, these cabins offer a tranquil and picturesque setting, surrounded by lush vegetation and beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean. The cabins are designed to provide maximum comfort in a rustic and cozy environment. Built with local materials, each cabin features modern amenities such as comfortable beds, private bathrooms, and equipped kitchens, allowing guests to enjoy a relaxing stay without sacrificing the comforts of home.

The natural surroundings of Lago Mar are truly impressive. The cabins are situated on an extensive property that includes pristine beaches, hiking trails, and wooded areas. Visitors can enjoy the serenity of the place, listening to the sound of the waves and birdsong, all while being surrounded by rich and diverse flora and fauna. Lago Mar offers a variety of outdoor activities for its guests. From guided jungle hikes to kayaking in the calm ocean waters, there is something for everyone. Additionally, the nearby beaches are perfect for swimming, sunbathing, or simply relaxing with a good book.

One of the highlights of the Lago Mar experience is the opportunity to enjoy local cuisine. Guests can savor typical regional dishes, prepared with fresh, local ingredients. The onsite kitchen offers a variety of options, from fresh seafood to delicious tropical fruits, all prepared with a homemade touch that highlights the authentic flavors of Jalisco. The staff at Lago Mar are known for their friendliness and attention to detail. From the moment of arrival, guests are welcomed with warm hospitality and are provided assistance for any needs they may have. This personalized attention ensures that each visitor feels special and well cared for during their stay.

In addition to enjoying the natural beauty, guests at Lago Mar have the opportunity to connect with the local culture. The cabins organize activities such as craft workshops, traditional cooking classes, and visits to nearby communities, where visitors can learn more about the customs and traditions of the region. Lago Mar is committed to sustainability and ecotourism. The cabins are built and operated with eco-friendly practices, such as the use of solar energy and responsible waste management. This approach not only minimizes environmental impact but also allows guests to enjoy a cleaner and more natural environment.

Many guests have left positive comments about their experience at Lago Mar. They highlight the beauty of the place, the comfort of the cabins, and the excellent attention from the staff. Reviews frequently mention the tranquility and connection with nature, making Lago Mar a perfect destination for those seeking a rejuvenating getaway. The Lago Mar Cabins in Cabo Corrientes are a perfect retreat for those looking for a peaceful and beautiful place to disconnect and recharge. With its natural surroundings, outdoor activities, local cuisine, and commitment to sustainability, Lago Mar offers an unforgettable experience that combines comfort and authenticity in a truly spectacular setting.

Some Activities:

Kayaking



Fishing



Releasing baby turtles



Group terrace use



Food service



Taco bar



Breakfast



Lunch



Dinner



Surprise cake (for birthday celebrations)



Marvel at the unmatched sunsets



Enjoy a cup of coffee on the terrace



Sunbathe and swim in the beautiful pool



Go to Tehua, just 5 minutes away, to taste the unparalleled seafood and fresh fish.



For reservations and information:

Phone: +1 (915) 494-9419