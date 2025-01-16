100 Days Of Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo's Government in Mexico.

The First Report for Mexicans.
100 days after the start of the Second Floor of the Fourth Transformation, President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo affirmed that she is dedicated body and soul to the good of the people of Mexico, which today is a living, sovereign, independent, free, democratic and increasingly fair nation.
“Peace and prosperity are built by expanding the rights of the people and giving access to justice. That is the Fourth Transformation and that is why today we have a living, sovereign, independent, free, democratic, increasingly fair Mexico, with a happy, enthusiastic and empowered people.”
“Serving the people and the country is the greatest privilege we can have. Rest assured that I am dedicated body and soul to the good of our people and our Nation. Our very lives are at stake in that,” she highlighted in her report to the people of Mexico in the capital's Zócalo.
She stressed that Mexico is a free, independent and sovereign country that will have a good relationship, one of respect, coordination and collaboration with the United States, but never one of subordination.
“I am convinced that the relationship between Mexico and the United States will be good and respectful and that dialogue will prevail. Our vision is Mexican Humanism, the fraternity between peoples and nations. Of course, we will always hold our heads high. Mexico is a free, independent and sovereign country. And as I have said: we coordinate, we collaborate, but we never subordinate ourselves,” she said.
She stressed that Mexico is changing for the better and is living in exceptional times, as it is a time of transformation and a time for women, and she said that in the first 100 days of her government it has been shown that women have strength, integrity, character and the ability to lead the destiny of the nation.
“Today I also say to those who think that ‘women do not have their own initiative’, that ‘others think for us’, to those who say that ‘women do not govern because we do not have the capacity or intelligence’, to those who believe that ‘Presidenta is written with an ‘e’, to those who cowardly cannot recognize that women are people.”
“To those who have not yet understood that women can, we say: Just as we run a home, just as we are mothers and grandmothers, we also have the strength, integrity, character and ability to be firefighters, engineers, astronauts, doctors, lawyers and Supreme Commanders of the Armed Forces,” she reaffirmed.
She stressed that the National Security Strategy of the Government of Mexico, which is based on four axes: Attention to the causes; Strengthening of the National Guard; Between September and December 2024, the Intelligence and Investigation and Coordination Unit managed to reduce intentional homicides by 16 percent, intentional injuries caused by firearms by 20 percent, and all robberies with violence by 5 percent.
The Head of the Federal Executive explained that, during the 100 days of the Second Floor of the Fourth Transformation, she visited the 32 entities of the Republic, traveling by land and air 32,449 kilometers, meeting with the 31 state governments and the Head of Government, to together define the next strategic projects.
“Why do we call it ‘Second Floor of the Fourth Transformation’? Because the foundations, the base, were laid by the best President: Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and it is up to us to consolidate, add and advance with the second floor, with the roots well firm and the heart ahead,” she pointed out.
She reported that, in 2025, with an investment of 835 billion pesos (mdp), 13.2 million adults and senior citizens will receive their pension; 2 million people with disabilities will receive their support; 400 thousand young people will benefit from the Building the Future program; 410 thousand young people in higher education will have a scholarship; 4 million 100 thousand boys and girls will have a primary school scholarship; 4 million 224 thousand high school students will have a scholarship; 95 thousand 819 farmers will continue to have access to Guaranteed Prices; 193 thousand fishermen will benefit from Bienpesca; 445 thousand peasants will continue to Plant Life; 2 million small farmers will have free fertilizers and support from Production for Well-being; and 174 thousand schools will benefit from La Escuela es Nuestra and 12 thousand 381 Health Centers from La Clínica es Nuestra.
Regarding education, she recalled that the commitment is to increase by 200 thousand new places for Upper Secondary Education and 330 thousand new spaces for Higher Education. For this reason, she announced that tomorrow he will present the new model of Upper Secondary Education, which contemplates building 20 new high schools in 2025 and expanding 65 in 59 municipalities of 30 states to provide 40 thousand new places at that educational level. In addition, this year the Rosario Castellanos National University will have six new campuses, with 25 thousand new students, located in Chalco and Naucalpan, State of Mexico; Comitán, Chiapas; Tijuana, Baja California; Kanasín, Yucatán; Tlaxcala; and San Luis Potosí.
She reaffirmed the commitment to make Mexico a scientific power, which is why work is already underway and sufficient resources are being allocated to promote the development of projects such as Olinia, the first Mexican assembly plant for mini electric vehicles; the semiconductor design workshop; groups of scientists are being formed that will design and build unmanned aircraft, marine buoys for measurement, lithium extraction methods, the free software factory and artificial intelligence, among other developments of their own.
In terms of health, she reported that with the implementation of the New Consolidated Contracting Model for Medicines and Medical Supplies to guarantee the supply this year and next, an additional saving of 23 billion pesos has already been achieved to date, through the transparent use of digital platforms. In addition, the Ministry of Health has created groups of medical specialists to carry out national medical care protocols to unify criteria and application of medicines according to diseases and conditions.
Regarding food sovereignty, she announced that the Harvesting Sovereignty program was launched, with the participation of 60 thousand producers, with whom 155 projects were formulated.
territorial governments to increase the production of corn, beans, rice, vegetables, coffee, cocoa and honey. To this end, Alimentación para el Bienestar was created, which in 2025 will have 25 thousand Tiendas de Bienestar throughout the country and which, through its brand “Bienestar”, will offer healthy foods at low prices; the bean self-sufficiency program was launched with the recovery of the Seed Production Plant in Zacatecas; the construction of two milk production plants in Michoacán and Campeche began; as well as 14 milk collection centers in Chihuahua.
She announced that tomorrow the first scope of the Mexico Plan will be presented, a comprehensive policy for long-term, equitable and sustainable economic development, which will replace imports, generate productive chains, promote well-paid employment and, above all, the well-being of Mexicans, through public and private investment, developing all the regions of our country, according to their natural resources and promoting the global relocation of companies.
Regarding mobility and infrastructure, she explained that passenger trains will continue to be rescued, which is why the complete circuit of the Mayan Train was launched, a unique work in the world whose operation is a success, since only from October to December 2024 it was used by nearly 400 thousand passengers and in 2026 it will also be a freight rail transport. While the Ixtepec to Ciudad Hidalgo section of the Interoceanic Train is 60 percent complete and will enter into operation up to Tonalá in July of this year. In addition, in April the construction of the new passenger train routes will begin: Mexico City–Pachuca; Mexico City–Nuevo Laredo; and Mexico City–Nogales.
In addition, the expansion of the San Cristóbal–Tuxtla Gutiérrez highway will be inaugurated; Bucerías–Puerto Vallarta and Mitla–Tehuantepec; in addition to the start of expansion works on 11 highways: Cuautla–Tlapa–Marquelia; Tamazunchale–Huejutla; Bavispe–Nuevo Casas Grandes; Tierra y Libertad Circuit in Morelos; Toluca-Zihuatanejo; Salina Cruz-Zihuatanejo; Macuspana–Escárcega; Ciudad Valles–Tampico; Tijuana–Ensenada; Saltillo–Monclova and Guaymas–Chihuahua. In addition, Mexicana de Aviación will continue to be the airline of the people of Mexico, with the arrival of new planes.
In terms of energy, he highlighted that as part of the strengthening of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) and Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), both companies already have expansion plans. Between 2025 and 2030, electricity generation will increase by 27 thousand megawatts with a large percentage for renewable energy, and ensuring that 54 percent is CFE generation; 145 electricity transmission projects will be launched. While Pemex will guarantee the production of 1.8 million barrels of oil; the efficient operation of its eight refineries and new fertilizer and petrochemical projects will be developed. In addition, it will be in charge of the circular economy project in Hidalgo.
She explained that, as part of the National Agreement for the Human Right to Water and Sustainability, signed by the 32 governors, in the first 100 days of government agreements have already been signed with seven of the 13 priority districts in Hidalgo, Aguascalientes, Sinaloa and Morelos, in the next few days all agreements with producers will be signed and works will begin this year; whose technical project will allow saving 50 percent of the water consumed in the field and will benefit more than 100,000 people.
200 thousand producers. He recalled that, with the signing of this agreement, businessmen, women and men with water concessions and 64 Irrigation Districts gave up more than 3 billion cubic meters that are added to the national waters, which is equivalent to three times the total consumption of Mexico City.
In addition, 17 strategic projects will be started in terms of drinking water and flood prevention, in Baja California, Baja California Sur, Campeche, Coahuila, Colima, Durango, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Oaxaca, San Luis Potosí, Sonora, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Zacatecas and the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico (ZMVM). An agreement is also made to unite municipal, state and federal resources to grant the right to water and benefit 31 million people throughout the country.
President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo was accompanied by the people of Mexico, by all members of her legal and extended cabinet, as well as by the governors of different states of the country; members of the Chamber of Deputies and Senators; representatives of indigenous peoples and the business sector.