Inauguration Of New Hospitals.

Jalisco will have a New Hospital in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga.
The President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo announced the inauguration in 2025 of new hospitals: nine from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), 19 from the IMSS-Bienestar and five from the Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), as well as six Family Medicine Units (UMF) of the IMSS and eight clinics of the IMSS-Bienestar.
“It is a very important effort, it will provide a very important capacity throughout the country, so that everyone knows, we are working very hard to be able to advance even more in the health system,” she reported.
She specified that the hospitals and clinics that will be inaugurated in the coming months were started in the administration of former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and will come into operation this year.
The IMSS general director, Zoé Robledo Aburto, explained that the nine hospitals and six UMFs that will be inaugurated are:
• Regional General Hospital of Ensenada, Baja California, which will open in March.
• General Hospital of Zone No. 13 in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, which will be fully operational in June.
• General Hospital of Zone of San Alejandro, Puebla, which is projected to begin operations in July.
• General Hospital of Zone No. 25 in Zaragoza, Mexico City, whose construction began in December 2022 and is expected to be inaugurated in August 2025.
• General Hospital of Zone of Ticul, Yucatán, which after its completion in August will be focused on traumatology and orthopedics, in addition to strengthening rehabilitation services in the area.
• General Hospital of Zone of Guanajuato, whose works began in December 2023 and will be completed in September.
• Maternal and Child Hospital of Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche, which after nine years of abandonment, began its intervention works in June 2024 and will begin operations in October.
• General Hospital of the Navojoa Zone, Sonora, which will be inaugurated in September.
• General Hospital of the Tula Zone, Hidalgo, will begin its operation at the end of this year during the month of November.
The UMFs that are about to begin operations are: UMF No. 51 in Pitiquito Puerto Libertad, Sonora in February; UMF No. 93 in Ecatepec, State of Mexico in March; in Francisco de Montejo in Mérida, Yucatán in June; in Santa Bárbara, Coahuila in September and in Juárez, Nuevo León in December. In addition, the UMF of Torreón-La Joya, Coahuila already began operations in January.
She stressed that in March the recruitment process for 7,500 new doctors will be launched, most of whom will fill the positions offered in these new hospitals.
She pointed out that, on the instructions of the President of Mexico, the first level of care is being strengthened, which is why now the UMF will have continuous medical admission, that is, they will have emergency rooms that will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The general director of ISSSTE, Martí Batres Guadarrama, announced that in the first half of 2025 the following will be inaugurated: the Family Medicine Clinic of Specialties in Pachuca, Hidalgo and the Regional Hospital of Torreón, Coahuila. While in the second half of the year the doors of the Regional Hospital of Acapulco, Guerrero; the General Hospital of Tampico and the Regional Hospital of Tlajomulco in Jalisco will be opened.
She pointed out that, in addition, these inaugurations will be carried out simultaneously with the implementation of the program La Clínica es Nuestra, whose assemblies with beneficiaries will be held on February 15 and 16.
On behalf of IMSS-Bienestar, 19 hospitals will be inaugurated in 2025: In March, the San Felipe Jalapa de Díaz Basic Community Hospital and the Ixtlán de Juárez Basic Community Hospital in Oaxaca; the Maternal and Child Hospital of Coatzacoalcos in Veracruz; the San Felipe Basic Community Hospital in Baja California; the Burn Unit of the General Hospital of Chilpancingo in Guerrero.
In April: The CESSA San Pablo Villa de Mitla and the CESSA San Pablo Yaganiza in Oaxaca; the General Hospital of Atenco in the State of Mexico; the Tlapa General Hospital in Guerrero; the Actopan General Hospital in Hidalgo. In May: The Jerez de García Salinas Health Center in Zacatecas, as well as the Oaxacan Women and Children's Hospital in Oaxaca.
In June, the Jiutepec General Hospital in Morelos; the Maruata General Hospital and the Arantepacua General Hospital in Michoacán and the O'Horán General Hospital in Yucatán. In July, the General Hospital of Cd. Madero in Tamaulipas, while in September Tower 3 of the State Cancer Institute (IECAN) in Guerrero and the UNEME Oncology Brachytherapy Unit of Guadalupe in Zacatecas.
Consolidated Purchase of Medicines and Medical Supplies 2025-2026
The President of Mexico highlighted that as part of the Consolidated Purchase of Medicines and Medical Supplies 2025-2026, 95.7 percent of the 4,982 million pieces required have already been successfully awarded, so that in March the supply in hospitals and clinics begins.
"All the keys have practically been assigned so that in the month of March we think there will be a very important supply of medicines."
The Undersecretary of Integration and Development of the Health Sector, Eduardo Clark García Dobarganes, recalled that the Consolidated Purchase of Medicines and Medical Supplies 2025-2026 contemplates the purchase of 4 thousand 982 million medicines and medical supplies, of which in a first phase 3 thousand 649 pieces were awarded, that is, 73.2 percent, while, as of February 5, the award of 1,121 pieces begins, representing 22.5 percent of the consolidated purchase, with which 95.7 percent is successfully awarded, so that the clinics and hospitals of the 26 institutions that Those who participate in this contracting process will be able to begin requesting the medicines and supplies they need starting March 1.
She reported that there will be a second bidding process for those low-volume orders for medicines and medical supplies, which represent 212 million pieces, that is, 4.2 percent. Regarding the complementary purchase, he announced that 42 million pieces have already been distributed, in addition to the fact that, in mid-February, approximately 300 types of medicines will begin to be received
New National Protocols for Medical Care (PRONAM)
The Secretary of Health, David Kershenobich Stalnikowitz, explained that, starting in March, there will be six National Protocols for Medical Care (PRONAM) for diseases such as Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Metabolic Syndrome; Systemic Arterial Hypertension and Chronic Kidney Disease; Vaccination; Obesity and Overweight; and Care in the First Thousand Days of Life, with the aim of having care and prevention processes for this type of illness, as well as improving the quality of life of those who suffer from them.
The protocols will be aligned with the medicines acquired in public procurement, and will also be summarized in an infographic that will include QR codes, with which doctors will be able to access risk assessment, diagnosis and treatment technologies. In addition, the PRONAMs will have an extended version of between 12 and 15 pages.