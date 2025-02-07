Tensions Between Mexico And The US.

Mexico Responds to Trump's Pressures
Faced with the growing pressures from former US President Donald Trump, who threatens to impose 25% tariffs on Mexican exports and declares that drug cartels could be classified as terrorists, Mexico has responded with a forceful strategy: promoting the "Mexico Plan."
This plan, supported by the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) and designed to prioritize Mexico in every expense and investment, seeks to strengthen the national economy, reduce dependence on foreign trade and highlight the value of Mexican products and services. As part of this strategy, the Ministry of Economy will relaunch, starting March 3, an intense national campaign to rescue the historic slogan "Made in Mexico," which promotes the consumption of national goods in order to generate employment, economic growth and unity in the face of international adversities.
Pressure on the Border: Mexican Soldiers and Security
Trump, known for his aggressive tactics, has demanded that Mexico deploy thousands of soldiers on the southern border of the United States to contain migratory flows, a condition that accompanies his threats of tariffs. If these demands are not met, he has warned that he will declare Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations, which could escalate diplomatic tensions between the two nations.
The Mexican government has chosen to keep the dialogue open while strengthening its internal measures to protect the national economy and encourage domestic consumption as a way to reduce the risks of possible sanctions.
Puerto Vallarta: Example of Resilience and National Support
In this context, the people of Puerto Vallarta, with its cultural, economic and tourist wealth, can play a key role in this national crusade. A smart strategy for Vallarta residents to support Mexico in this situation would be to promote the following actions:
- Promote and consume local products
○ Organize markets and fairs in tourist areas that highlight products with the "Made in Mexico" seal, such as crafts, food, textiles, and agricultural goods. This will not only strengthen small local producers, but will also attract tourists interested in purchasing authentic, national products.
2. Promote national tourism
○ Make Puerto Vallarta a priority destination for Mexican tourists through campaigns that offer discounts and affordable packages for national families, stimulating the local economy while reducing dependence on international tourism.
3. Education on responsible consumption
○ Provide community and school workshops to raise awareness among the population about the importance of consuming Mexican products and how this positively impacts the country's economy and sovereignty.
4. Establish local business alliances
○ Encourage collaboration between Puerto Vallarta entrepreneurs and the Business Coordinating Council to strengthen local value chains, prioritizing Mexican suppliers in hotels, restaurants and businesses.
5. National pride campaigns
○ Create cultural and artistic initiatives that celebrate Mexican identity, highlighting the value of "Made in Mexico" in gastronomy, art and local traditions.
A Call for National Unity
With the "Plan Mexico" and the relaunch of the "Made in Mexico" slogan, the country not only seeks to mitigate the risks of Trump's protectionist policies, but also to awaken a renewed sense of national pride and solidarity.
Puerto Vallarta, as an icon of Mexican hospitality and spirit, has the opportunity to be a role model, showing how a local approach can strengthen an entire country. At this time, every Mexican, from the largest cities to the most beautiful tourist spots like Vallarta, has a crucial role to play in building a strong, resilient Mexico that is proud of its roots.