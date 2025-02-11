National Cultural Agenda.

President Claudia Sheinbaum presents activities for the Year of the Indigenous Woman.
The President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, presented the cultural agenda of activities that will be carried out within the framework of the Year of the Indigenous Woman with the objective of vindicating the language, history and women of the indigenous peoples of the past and present.
“There are many activities this year, dedicated to indigenous women, language, history, and also the indigenous women of today who we want to vindicate,” she highlighted.
The fact that Mexico has declared the year 2025 as the Year of the Indigenous Woman is a significant recognition and an opportunity to highlight the fundamental role that indigenous women play in the preservation of ancestral cultures, traditions and knowledge, as well as in the development of their communities and society in general.
Among the cultural activities organized, the exhibition: Mesoamerican Women: Mexican Governors stands out, which will be held at the House of Mexico in Spain during the month of September.
“We want those who live in Spain to know the richness and greatness of Mexico before the Spanish arrived, before the Spanish invaded our country, and the best way is through culture, so with the Mexican ambassador in Spain we have been working on different activities and one of them has to be the Year of the Indigenous Woman, taking it there,” she added.
Indigenous women are custodians of languages, traditions, medicinal knowledge and ancestral agricultural practices. By dedicating a year to them, their role as transmitters and defenders of these cultural riches is valued. Their participation in the local economy, environmental activism and the fight for the rights of their people is also recognized.
The Secretary of Culture, Claudia Curiel de Icaza, stressed that Mexico is a country that cannot be understood without the work that indigenous women do in daily life.
“We cannot think of a multicultural country like Mexico without the decisive role of indigenous women in collective life, grandmothers, mothers, daughters, who share languages, territories and are the transmitters of ancestral knowledge,” she said.
Many indigenous women face social, economic and political inequalities, aggravated by gender and ethnic discrimination. Declaring 2025 as their year seeks to generate greater awareness of these problems, such as limited access to education, health and job opportunities.
The 2025 cultural program has the collaboration of museums and agencies of the Government of Mexico, such as: the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH); the National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature (INBAL); the Mexican Institute of Cinematography (IMCINE); the National Film Library; the Center for Cinematographic Training (CCC); the General Directorate of Popular, Indigenous and Urban Cultures; the National Institute of Indigenous Languages (INALI); the National Sound Library; the Los Pinos Cultural Complex; the Support System for Creation and Cultural Projects (SACPC) and the Tijuana Cultural Center.
The Year of the Indigenous Woman 2025 is not only a tribute, but also a call to action to work together as a society to guarantee the dignity, respect and opportunities that indigenous women deserve. It is a way to recognize their past, empower their present and build a future where their contribution is fully valued and respected.