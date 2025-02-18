Registration For The Welfare Pension Begins.

From February 17 to 28.
During the morning conference: “The morning press conferences of the people”, headed by President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, the Government of Mexico reported that, starting today, February 17, and until February 28, registration for the Welfare Pensions for Adults Over 65 Years of Age; People with Disabilities; and Women Welfare begins.
For this reason, the Head of the Federal Executive highlighted that it is time for the Fourth Transformation of Public Life in Mexico, given that on the Second Floor all the Welfare Programs continue, which during the first two months of January-February benefited 15.2 million people.
“All Welfare programs continue: New seniors are being registered. The program for women, 63 and 64 years old, has already completed registration, and practically a million women have already received their pension. Meetings are being held for the ‘Rita Cetina’ Scholarship cards; meetings are already beginning in higher secondary education. And now it is time for the Fourth Transformation,” she stressed.
She added that, in addition to strengthening the Programs for Welfare, higher secondary education is also being promoted, for which the Metropolitan Commission of Public Institutions of Upper Secondary Education (COMIPEMS) is being eliminated and it is being guaranteed that students have a place in one of the high school institutions of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP).
“Many countries in the world do not have exams for higher secondary education, even our neighbors to the north, young people go to the school that is closest to their home, and that is what we want, that there are enough high schools, which now have two types of high school: the National Baccalaureate and the National Technical Baccalaureate,” she commented.
The Secretary of Welfare, Ariadna Montiel Reyes, announced that registration for Pensions and Welfare Programs opens every two months in the 2,180 modules existing throughout the country that can be found on the page gob.mx/bienestar and to which people can go according to the first letter of their last name according to the following calendar, starting today, February 17 and until the 28th:
• A, B, C: Monday, February 17 and 24
• D, E, F, G, H: Tuesday, February 18 and 25
• I, J, K, L, M: Wednesday, February 19 and 26
• N, Ñ, O, P, Q, R: Thursday, February 20 and 27
• S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z: Friday, February 21 and 28
• All letters: Saturday, February 22
She reported that for In the January-February period, a social investment of nearly 86 billion pesos (mdp) was made, supporting 15.2 million people who received payment for the Welfare Programs and Pensions corresponding to this period.
He highlighted that the Senior Citizens Pension benefits 12.2 million beneficiaries with an investment of 76 thousand 033 million pesos; the Women's Welfare Pension has nearly one million beneficiaries, with an investment of 2 thousand 473 million pesos; in the case of the Pension for people with disabilities, 1.3 million people are supported with an investment of 4 thousand 381 million pesos; for the Working Mothers program, 325 million pesos were invested to benefit 187 thousand women and finally Sembrando Vida in support of 426 thousand field workers with an investment of 2 thousand 752 million pesos.
In the case of the La Clínica es Nuestra program, he recalled that on February 15, the assemblies began in the health centers of the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE); This weekend, 562 meetings were held in the 32 states of the Republic with the attendance of 47,500 people. He also reiterated that this program will have an investment of 400 million pesos for the ISSSTE.
The Secretary of Public Education, Mario Delgado Carrillo, highlighted that with the “Rita Cetina Gutiérrez” scholarships for Basic Education, as well as with the support for Upper Secondary and Higher Education, 8 million students are currently benefiting, with an investment of 14.8 million pesos.
In the case of the “Rita Cetina Gutiérrez” scholarship, 88 thousand cards were delivered since February 5, while starting this week they will be distributed in the schools of Morelos, Veracruz and Yucatán; he pointed out that this benefit will support 5.6 million students of basic education.
Regarding the scholarship for high school students, he highlighted that registration was opened on February 14, and so far, 797 thousand students have registered, in addition to the fact that, by instructions of the President of Mexico, the delivery of cards will be brought forward to March, which will already have the corresponding deposit for the two-month period.
He pointed out that the scholarship for high school students benefits 2.5 million students, while for higher education 377 thousand.
He reported that on February 14, the call was published for high school students to have a guaranteed place at the high school level, through the page https://miderechomilugar.gob.mx/Convocatoria, subsequently, from March 18 to April 15, the platform https://miderechomilugar.gob.mx/ will be opened in which they must register their 10 preferred schools; while on May 1, the first assignment of schools will be made. While the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) will continue to hold their exams.
“The institutions that participate so that there will no longer be an exam and they can enter directly are the College of Bachelors, the DGTIs, the IEMS of Mexico City, the Conaleps, the Autonomous University of the State of Mexico, the DGETAyCMs, the General Directorate of High School, the Secretariat of Education of the City,” he recalled.
Regarding the campaign Stay away from drugs. Fentanyl kills you, he announced that there are 2,975 billboards, while the Communication Council has invested 30 million pesos for its dissemination.